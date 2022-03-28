3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $230,000

In real estate we say 'location, location, location and this property hits all those points...It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on a dead end street and backs up to an open space that is owned by UNI. This space is an inviting area for wildlife which makes frequent visits. The main level has a spacious living room that has tons of natural light that is filtered through the large tree in the front yard. As you leave the living room you enter the massive dining and updated kitchen area that has Just tons of cabinet and counter ,space. Just off the dining is the den area that has windows that overlook the open back yard. Off to one side is a slider that leads to a small deck. The two bedrooms on the main floor are large enough to house king size beds and accessory items. The main floor bath has the washer and dryer located in it for your convenience. A trip to the lower level leads you to a good size family room, a third legal bedroom, and a large bathroom. Now to the exterior... there is a one stall attached garage plus a 3 stall detached gargae...what a dream! Make plans to check it out. Offers being presented Tuesday evvening