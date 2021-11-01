Conveniently located! You will not want to miss out on this great three bedroom two bathroom multilevel home located just off of Cedar Heights drive on Luke Street! From Its awesome exterior to the functional spaces that await inside, this home is sure to stand out among the rest! Upon entry you will see that there is a great open concept from the living room to the kitchen on the main floor! The living space boasts large windows allowing natural light to flood the space! From there the space flows through a great dining area into the kitchen! The layout allows for the kitchen to have extended countertops making for a great entertaining space and makes for easy meal prep! This kitchen also includes all essential appliances! The main level also has its own half bathroom that doubles as a laundry room! Head to the upper level to find three great sized bedrooms with excellent closet space and a large full bathroom with a double vanity! This home also includes an attached two car garage, a fantastic back lawn, and the potential for a finished lower level! Call today to learn more!
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $229,500
