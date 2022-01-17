It's about time a home in this Cedar falls location becomes available. This home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with attached double garage. New kitchen, wood burning fireplace and carpet are just some of the attractive features. Large deck and breezeway as well as a side cement slab for your camper, boat or motor home. Spacious lower level with fireplace, half bath and partial finish.
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $220,500
