Step into this beautifully updated ranch and you'll be greeted by an oversized living/dining room with sitting area by the fireplace. The living area flows into the galley style kitchen with crisp white cabinets accented by reclaimed wood beams, stainless steel appliances and gorgeous floors that flow throughout and tie the spaces together. The home also offers a large laundry room on the main level with storage shelves and butcher block counters. The master suite offers built in closet storage, make up vanity and it's own private bathroom with walk in shower. 2 more bedrooms and a full bath complete the main floor. Head downstairs and let your imagination run wild. The open lower level is just waiting for a few finishing touches to make the perfect man cave, game room or additional family area. Outside there is room to add a garage or storage shed while still having room for a garden or just to enjoy the yard.
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $204,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
He was appointed as a faith and community leader on the committee.
Authorities have confirmed that a body discovered at a Charles City home last week was that of a missing Dunkerton woman.
Charles City authorities are investigating a missing persons case that began in Dunkerton, although details about what happened are sparse.
Deere & Co. has been granted an injunction against striking UAW members, who now must comply with strict orders, including a limit on the number of picketers allowed near Deere gates in Davenport.
Deere & Co. will continue to provide health care for UAW workers and pay out Continuous Improvement Pay Plan incentives earned before the …
HAZLETON (AP) — An investigation continues after an eastern Iowa accident that killed two people.
Council members bickered over the number of construction extensions given to a would-be downtown grocery store.
Bond has been set at $150,000 for a Waterloo man accused in a drug trafficking investigation.
Residents should turn on their porch light if they are participating in trick-or-treating hours.
The van rolled, throwing him from the vehicle before coming to a rest on its wheels in the road