3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $204,900

Conveniently Located!! You will be blown away by this great three bedroom situated just off of University Avenue on a corner lot!! From its amazing curb appeal to its gorgeous backyard spaces~this home is packed with potential!! Step inside the main level to see the spacious living room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space that spans from the ceiling to the floor!! Just off of the kitchen is a space that could be used as a formal dining area or another living space as it has perfect access to the back covered deck. The main level also features the three bedrooms all of which contain excellent closet space and original hardwood flooring and the full bathroom!! The lower level is unfinished but has potential as it features a laundry room and a ¾ bath. You will love the covered back deck and fenced in backyard as well as the garage spaces. This will not last long!!!!