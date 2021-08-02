Conveniently Located!! You will be blown away by this great three bedroom situated just off of University Avenue on a corner lot!! From its amazing curb appeal to its gorgeous backyard spaces~this home is packed with potential!! Step inside the main level to see the spacious living room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space that spans from the ceiling to the floor!! Just off of the kitchen is a space that could be used as a formal dining area or another living space as it has perfect access to the back covered deck. The main level also features the three bedrooms all of which contain excellent closet space and original hardwood flooring and the full bathroom!! The lower level is unfinished but has potential as it features a laundry room and a ¾ bath. You will love the covered back deck and fenced in backyard as well as the garage spaces. This will not last long!!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $204,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Just eight months after stepping into a new role created by the city, Toni Babcock, human resources manager for Cedar Falls, is resigning.
- Updated
The Ground Round -- or, rather, a new concept based on the iconic restaurant chain -- is back.
- Updated
Four teens have been charged after they allegedly used a BB gun to hold up a pizza delivery driver Thursday night.
- Updated
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue located Roscoe unconscious inside the smoke-filled home.
- Updated
The vehicle drove off, and police found it later parked and empty a short distance away.
- Updated
The Iowa Board of Medicine has restored full privileges to a Waterloo doctor who was accused of improperly accessing medical records.
October 3, 1980-July 23, 2021
- Updated
An Evansdale man has pleaded to charges that he stole a tanker semi filled with biodiesel and crashed into a home in 2020.
- Updated
"It's been so great to reconnect with people. I mean, I have missed everybody."
- Updated
A day after Oklahoma and Texas officially requested membership in the SEC, the Big 12 and commissioner Bob Bowlsby sent a cease and desist letter to ESPN on Wednesday evening.