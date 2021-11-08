Step into this beautifully updated ranch and you'll be greeted by an oversized living/dining room with sitting area by the fireplace. The living area flows into the galley style kitchen with crisp white cabinets accented by reclaimed wood beams, stainless steel appliances and gorgeous floors that flow throughout and tie the spaces together. The home also offers a large laundry room on the main level with storage shelves and butcher block counters. The master suite offers built in closet storage, make up vanity and it's own private bathroom with walk in shower. 2 more bedrooms and a full bath complete the main floor. Head downstairs and let your imagination run wild. The open lower level is just waiting for a few finishing touches to make the perfect man cave, game room or additional family area. Outside there is room to add a garage or storage shed while still having room for a garden or just to enjoy the yard.
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $199,900
