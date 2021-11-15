 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $199,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $199,900

Located in the heart of Cedar Falls this home has lots to offer. This three bedroom two bathroom home has space for everyone with a non conforming bedroom in the basement. With a 528 sq.ft. living room this house has space to entertain everyone. Add to that a updated kitchen, bar seating, as well as a formal dining room, what more could you want. The home also features windows that were new in 2009 and central air and furnace new in 2012 and an attached two stall garage.

