Fantastic offering! You will love this home that features a spacious living area on the main floor along with two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The second floor is perfect for a master bedroom as it offers a bonus sitting area and tons of space. With a finished lower level, you will enjoy the family room space as well as an additional full bathroom. This one is so great to come home to! Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $199,900
