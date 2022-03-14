 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $199,900

Fantastic offering! You will love this home that features a spacious living area on the main floor along with two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The second floor is perfect for a master bedroom as it offers a bonus sitting area and tons of space. With a finished lower level, you will enjoy the family room space as well as an additional full bathroom. This one is so great to come home to! Schedule your showing today!

