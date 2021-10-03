A Rare Find! Located right by Pfeiffer park, and with your own park-like backyard, you will enjoy being surrounded by nature and activities, with a convenient in town location! Stepping inside of this home, you will find yourself in the main living space that features large front facing windows, original hardwood flooring, and lots of room for furnishings. From here you have easy access into the kitchen/dining area. The kitchen has wonderfully laid out cabinetry and counter space, making meal prep a breeze. It also comes complete with up to date appliances and has extra room for a breakfast table. The main level then flows into three great bedrooms and a full bathroom. Living continues in the lower level with an additional living space featuring a stone encased fireplace, making a cozy and comfortable family room. Completing the lower level is a full bathroom, and an additional room that could be a non-conforming 4th bedroom, office, or hobby room. This home also includes a detached garage with a heated and cooled workshop, a gorgeous stone patio, and an incredible fenced in back lawn! Call today to learn more!
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $194,900
