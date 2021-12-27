 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $193,000

3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $193,000

Twin home built in 2012! Very nice and convenient home and location! 3 bedrooms, one primary room with walk in and separate bath! Open floor plan and easy living! Close to UNI, shopping downtown etc. Won't last long, contact your favorite local realtor to schedule your private tour.

