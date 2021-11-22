Step into this beautifully updated ranch and you'll be greeted by an oversized living/dining room with sitting area by the fireplace. The living area flows into the galley style kitchen with crisp white cabinets accented by reclaimed wood beams, stainless steel appliances and gorgeous floors that flow throughout and tie the spaces together. The home also offers a large laundry room on the main level with storage shelves and butcher block counters. The master suite offers built in closet storage, make up vanity and it's own private bathroom with walk in shower. 2 more bedrooms and a full bath complete the main floor. Head downstairs and let your imagination run wild. The open lower level is just waiting for a few finishing touches to make the perfect man cave, game room or additional family area. Outside there is room to add a garage or storage shed while still having room for a garden or just to enjoy the yard.
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $189,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Picketers say tensions are rising ahead of a Wednesday vote that will determine whether more than 10,000 UAW members go back to work or stay o…
Union approves latest offer, but workers in Waterloo voted it down
The collision claimed the life of 15-year-old McKenzie Rae Farmer of Dunkerton
Nia Wilder, a 2011 East High School graduate, recently founded the Spark Lot on the mall's lower floor.
Police said the 42-year-old man was shot when he rammed an occupied squad car following a vehicle chase around 3:30a.m.
CIPP is a team-based sharing system that provides an opportunity for employees to make extra money when they demonstrate a level of performance over a long period of time.
Federal marshals detained a man wanted for murder in Minnesota while he was hiding in Waterloo on Friday.
Cedar Falls Police say an armed man and woman reportedly restrained their victim to a chair, gagged and burned him, and struck him with blunt objects at 310 Iowa St.
Nearly a dozen Waterloo squad cars were on scene. The area around the parking lot was taped off, and one store window was shattered.
Police are investigating a shooting that injured a Waterloo man Monday night.