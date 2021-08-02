 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $189,900

Fantastic, move-in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home across the street from North Cedar elementary School. You'll love the main level that features an open design from the kitchen, dining area and living room. Main level also offers a nice office/den and laundry room with half bath. The upper level is only a few steps away and features a master bedroom suite with full bath, two additional bedrooms and a separate full bathroom. Outside you'll enjoy a deck that overlooks a private back yard.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News