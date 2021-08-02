3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $189,900

Fantastic, move-in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home across the street from North Cedar elementary School. You'll love the main level that features an open design from the kitchen, dining area and living room. Main level also offers a nice office/den and laundry room with half bath. The upper level is only a few steps away and features a master bedroom suite with full bath, two additional bedrooms and a separate full bathroom. Outside you'll enjoy a deck that overlooks a private back yard.