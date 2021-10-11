 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $180,000

If you are looking for a beautiful, character filled home in the perfect Cedar Falls location, look no further!! Entering through the front porch, you are immediately greeted with beautiful woodwork stepping into the living room. Beautiful hardwood flooring and plenty of character still remains in this home. All brand new windows throughout the home along with freshly painted crisp white walls. The updated kitchen is the perfect size and leads out to the 16x20 deck, looking into the generously sized yard. The upper level of the home includes 3 bedrooms with walk in closets and 1 full bath. The lower level completes the home with plenty of storage and your laundry space, including an egress window!! The ideal Cedar Falls location and ready for you to call home!!!

