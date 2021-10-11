3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $179,900

Wow!! Totally remodeled in the past 5 yrs including complete Shrock kitchen w\ 3\4" ply sidewalls & dove~tailed self~closing drawer construction, all the appliances & granite~look counters, main floor bath, flooring, lighting, switches, receptacles, interior & exterior paint, paneled interior doors, Andersen windows, 9.75`x26` finished rec\fam room with new carpet & 3\4 bath. The 2 car garage will house both cars plus toys and tools w\ an attached partially insulated shop or storage area. Entertain family\friends on the rear patio and enjoy an evening around the back yard stone fire pit. Walking distance to UNI. This beauty is perfect for the buyer who wants to just move~in & unpack!!!