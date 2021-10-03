3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $175,000

Tons of space in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Featuring an over-sized living room and a main level bath, you will have everything you need at your convenience. From the family room, french doors lead you to the patio and privacy fenced backyard. Upstairs, find another full bath along with 3 bedrooms. The attached extra wide single garage has a double-deep stall and drive-through door to the back. Newer furnace, central air, and water heater mean all of the big ticket items have been updated. Check it out today!