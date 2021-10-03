 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $175,000

Tons of space in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Featuring an over-sized living room and a main level bath, you will have everything you need at your convenience. From the family room, french doors lead you to the patio and privacy fenced backyard. Upstairs, find another full bath along with 3 bedrooms. The attached extra wide single garage has a double-deep stall and drive-through door to the back. Newer furnace, central air, and water heater mean all of the big ticket items have been updated. Check it out today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News