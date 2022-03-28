3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $174,900

Cute as can be! Step right in to this wonderful ranch home and enjoy the spacious living room with hardwood floors. The living room opens to the dining area with tile floors. The tile flooring flows into your updated kitchen complete with beautiful cabinetry and granite counters. Down the hall from the living room you will find 3 spacious bedrooms including one with hardwood floors. The full main floor bathroom is located near the bedrooms and features tile flooring, granite counters and a tiled surround. Escape to the lower level and relax in the family room with bar area and utilize the office space just off the family area. The lower level provides ample storage as well! This home also features a spacious two stall garage. As spring and dummer approach you can take advantage of gorgeous sunsets on your deck or around the fire pit in your fenced yard. Take a look at all this home has to offer today!