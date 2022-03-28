Cute as can be! Step right in to this wonderful ranch home and enjoy the spacious living room with hardwood floors. The living room opens to the dining area with tile floors. The tile flooring flows into your updated kitchen complete with beautiful cabinetry and granite counters. Down the hall from the living room you will find 3 spacious bedrooms including one with hardwood floors. The full main floor bathroom is located near the bedrooms and features tile flooring, granite counters and a tiled surround. Escape to the lower level and relax in the family room with bar area and utilize the office space just off the family area. The lower level provides ample storage as well! This home also features a spacious two stall garage. As spring and dummer approach you can take advantage of gorgeous sunsets on your deck or around the fire pit in your fenced yard. Take a look at all this home has to offer today!
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $174,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly killing his second cousin in an early morning shooting Tuesday
Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital
WATERLOO – Relatives of a man who was shot and killed Tuesday morning said the slaying was over a $40 debt.
WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Supervisors on Tuesday were urged to fund a study of the county’s compensation system in an effort to stem a stea…
December 6, 1995-March 11, 2022
The judge determined that Redd had raped two women during the commission of his trafficking crimes and further found that he had abducted them and held them against their will
He was sentenced him to life in prison without parole for murder which was added to 25 years for robbery
A former Montana Tech football player who admitted raping two women in Butte will do no prison time and could get the crime expunged from his record if he stays out of trouble and meets other requirements for six years.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital has revised its visitor guidelines to allow more visitors for patients in the hospital, effective …