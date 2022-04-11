3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $174,900

Quality and comfort are yours in this beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home tucked away in a convenient location in Cedar Falls! With great features and updates throughout, this home is sure to impress! Stepping inside, you’ll love the wood flooring and cozy, masonry fireplace that floods the living room with warmth and character. This space also features lots of windows to let in natural light, making it a bright and sunny space. The hardwood flooring in the living room flows into the dining area, which is separated by an arched entryway, giving the space additional character. The dining room is connected to the kitchen, and between them is access to the private, rear deck for convenient grilling and entertaining. The kitchen is a great space and offers tile flooring, stainless appliances, and an island for additional counter space. Finishing the main floor is a sizable bedroom space that would also make a convenient office, and an updated full bathroom. The upper level has two spacious bedrooms, a bonus room off the huge master bedroom that would make a great office space or walk-in closet, and an additional full bathroom, complete with a clawfoot tub. The finished lower level is an amazing addition and a wonderful space to entertain. With a second living area and office area/reading nook, the lower level completes the entire home. The exterior offers privacy as the home sits back off of the road and boasts a two stall detached garage, large back deck, front porch and lots of mature trees on the property. You won’t want to miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Schedule a tour today!