3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $169,950

This awesome 3 bedroom 1.75 bath ranch located just off Cedar Heights Dr. in the Orchard Hill School district is all ready for a new owner. Updated & quality-built oak kitchen w/ 5/8' ply sidewalls & dove-tailed drawers. Painted trim w/ crown molding in the Lrm, kitchen D.area & hall. You'll also discover a partly finished basement with huge family room, 3/4 bath, laundry room & potential 4th bedroom area. This beauty is topped off w/ a Hi-efficiency furnace, large rear patio, beautifully landscaped rear yard, firepit & new shingles in 8/2017. The handy-person will appreciate the attached shop on the rear of the garage. (Remove the dividing wall & a tandem 2-car garage is very possible). This lovely home would be the perfect Christmas present for yourself and/or your family. Move right in and unpack! Any & all offers existing offers will be presented to sellers @ approximately Noon on Wednesday 11/24/21.