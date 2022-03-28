New listing just around the corner from Cedar Heights Elementary located on California St. in Cedar Falls! This ranch style home features 3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths. Walking into the side door you will find your main living space with corner fireplace and leads to a 3 season porch out back. In the center of the home you can walk through the galley kitchen into what could be turned into a dining room or 4th bedroom. From the living room you will be able to walk into a large bedroom with double closet and have access to the 2nd bedroom. Towards the front of the home you'll find the 3rd bedroom, updated bathroom and a second living space. Off the kitchen area is a door that leads to the basement. This unfinished basement has lots of storage space, the laundry room, 3/4 bath and lots of potential if you wanted to finish it out. Between the price, location and ranch style home, this one will not last long! Schedule your showing to view it today!
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $169,900
