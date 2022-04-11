3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $164,900

The best kind of acreage - not much maintenance but the views... Ideal location for this .40 acre ranch home just outside of Cedar Falls and in the Janesville school district! This ranch home feels newer with updated flooring in the lower level, updated bathroom, newer water softener in 2018, Roof done in 2015, and a couple new windows in the lower level. The lower level features a bedroom and family room! The backyard is completely fenced in with a shed and built-in fire pit.