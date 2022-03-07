 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $155,000

  • Updated
This Cedar Falls home is cozy and clean! On the main floor you will find two bedrooms, a generous living area, kitchen, dining room, full bath and plenty of storage. Upstairs provides a second living space, with a 3rd bedroom, sizable living room, a kitchen space with room for a table, as well as a full bath and plenty of storage space. The spacious basement provides laundry hookups and more storage. A 1-stall attached garage is a bonus, and a shed provides great outside storage.

