This Cedar Falls home is cozy and clean! On the main floor you will find two bedrooms, a generous living area, kitchen, dining room, full bath and plenty of storage. Upstairs provides a second living space, with a 3rd bedroom, sizable living room, a kitchen space with room for a table, as well as a full bath and plenty of storage space. The spacious basement provides laundry hookups and more storage. A 1-stall attached garage is a bonus, and a shed provides great outside storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $155,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATERLOO — Keyon Christian Roby stood quietly as he heard the decision that will send him to prison for life for killing a Cedar Falls man in …
WATERLOO — It was supposed to be an easy job, Marquas Gafeney said.
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man sought on weapons charges in a 2021 fatal shooting has been returned to Iowa.
Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a Waterloo car wash.
The defense urged jurors to find Roby not guilty of murder in the slaying
The victim pulled the knife from his stomach and threw it on the ground
Waterloo Fire Rescue shuttled 88 passengers to airport terminal using school buses during three-hour operation as storm system passed through the Cedar Valley.
WATERLOO — On Tuesday, Donna O’Brien welcomed every customer into Bambinos with a warm, cheerful “Ciao!” It was the grand opening for the new …
$2 per hour raise this year funded by federal ESSER money while further increases planned in the future.
The Wahawks conclude their season 23-3 with the third state runner-up trophy in program history.