3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $149,900

Great home for any family right across the road from Lincoln Elementary. Very well maintained beautiful two story home. Walk in to see original hard wood floors with a spacious living room and huge formal dining room with a brand new kitchen. With a large bathroom and 3 good sized bedrooms this home has a lot to offer for any family! All appliances are included with all kitchen appliances being brand new.

