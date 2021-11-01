3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $149,900

A Rare Find! This well maintained three bedroom ranch style home is walking distance from Big Woods Park and situated on almost 1 acre of land. The main level is where you will find a great sized living room that flows well into the kitchen. This kitchen has a wrap around layout and an extended countertop that allows for additional seating. The main level also has three nice sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and is ready for someone to add another 3/4 bathroom. This home also includes a detached two stall garage with a large walk up space that is great for storage. You will love this private wooded lot. Set up your showing today!