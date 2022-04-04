3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $149,900

Situated on over 1/3 acre this cozy property is larger than it appears! Morning coffee has never been more relaxing than sitting in the enclosed front porch listening to the birds sing and watching the squirrels jump around. Enter into the spacious dining room which offers access to the large living room and kitchen. The roomy kitchen has ample cabinetry and window overlooking the side yard. Main floor laundry in the mudroom/drop zone area is sure to please! One bedroom and bathroom finish off the main level. Upstairs you will find two additional bedrooms. Downstairs find the family room and storage. So much opportunity to personalize this home! Exterior amenities include two stall garage, two storage sheds, large garden, patio and mature landscaping. Wonderful location with easy access to the Rec Center, downtown Cedar Falls, trails, and the highway. Call today to schedule your showing!