 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $145,000

3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $145,000

Nice starter home or investment property. Remodeled kitchen with solid surface countertops, white cupboards. Newer laminate flooring. Newer shingles. Currently leased until March 31, 2022 at $1245.00. Rental properties converted to single family owner occupied houses may be eligible for a $10,000.00 GRANT by the city of Cedar Falls. See city website for details.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News