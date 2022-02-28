3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $141,500

Well cared for 3 Bedroom 1 Bath ranch in quiet cul-de-sac single family home neighborhood. Close to UNI and boasts a larger living room with dining room and office with separate entrance. Floors are laminate throughout living and dining area, tile in bathroom and kitchen and new carpet in all three bedrooms. The large wrap around deck accentuates the extra summer living and grilling spaces. The privacy fence and large garden shed are a plus as well. Vinyl siding and brick facing add to the curb appeal. Third bedroom has separate entrance through the main floor laundry and is wheelchair accessible with zero entrance.