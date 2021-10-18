3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $124,900

Charming 1 1/2 story three bedroom 1 bath home with attached breezeway and tandem garage. There are two bedrooms and the full bath on the main level. The third bedroom occupant/s have the entire dormer to themselves! The living room features lovely woodwork and newer carpet. The formal dining room has built ins and nice natural light. The white kitchen is light and airy. The lower level is ready for new owners to finish as they prefer. The backyard is great space for conversation area and fire pit or raised garden beds and pretty perennials. Plenty of parking in the wide driveway with room to turn around to exit onto Waterloo Rd. Close to shopping.