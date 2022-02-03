 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $1,495

3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $1,495

HOUSE AND ONE ACRE FOR RENT. (Not for sale). Well located mid '60's ranch is original- not updated , and offers traditional 3 bedroom floor plan. Eat-in kitchen, enclosed porch, walk-out basement, and attached garage. Basement access is through garage. Beautiful setting. One year lease. $1,495/month. $1,500 lease deposit. Tenant pays utilities.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News