HOUSE AND ONE ACRE FOR RENT. (Not for sale). Well located mid '60's ranch is original- not updated , and offers traditional 3 bedroom floor plan. Eat-in kitchen, enclosed porch, walk-out basement, and attached garage. Basement access is through garage. Beautiful setting. One year lease. $1,495/month. $1,500 lease deposit. Tenant pays utilities.
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $1,495
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATERLOO – Waterloo police briefly shut down a residential street while investigating a report of gunfire that turned out to be unfounded.
Prosecutors said slayings were committed in “an especially heinous, cruel or depraved manner”
Bond has been set at $1 million for a Waterloo man accused of allegedly sexually abusing girls over a span of years
Ed Klamfoth believes the word stuck is appropriate.
WATERLOO – A Waterloo plant has been evacuated while firefighters extinguish a fire inside the building.
Owner Donald Elderkin, 80, will comply and has plans to have it demolished April 5 for $5,800.
CEDAR FALLS — A Raymond woman has been arrested in connection with a chase in a stolen truck following a theft at a Cedar Falls store Sunday a…
“We need more members. We want to rebuild the ranks.” There are 15 active members and a total membership of 24. “I’d like to double the size of this lodge in the next year or two.”
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man awaiting trial for gun charges and a dog deal robbery is now changed with sexual assault.
A former LaPorte City man has been found guilty of killing his infant son in a California fire more than a decade ago