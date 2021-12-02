PRICE REDUCED! Make no mistake... this is a BIG one! And features a Kong sized main floor master bedroom, ginormous eat-in kitchen, separate dining room if you need one, large level lot and bonus sized deck, ideal spot for your smoker, grill and table to seat at least 6! Get the idea? This place is BIG! Tons of kitchen cabinets and loads of storage. Located in friendly Brandon.. a hop, skip and a jump from both Waterloo and Cedar Rapids. Drive a little save A LOT! Really nice natural woodwork, some hardwood floors, 2 full baths, new metal roof and pocket doors (need some work) If you purchase this super-starter home are you going to need to invest in some paint? Absolutely. Strap on the tool bag for some updating? Why yes. Install some floor covering and replace one of the toilets? uh huh. But someone is going to get a lot of house for the money!
3 Bedroom Home in Brandon - $77,500
