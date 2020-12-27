2020 Year in review

The past year is one that will certainly not be forgotten. The Cedar Valley was hit hard from the coronavirus pandemic that has changed the way we live to the demand for change in the racial disparity of police brutality. Through the injustice and innovation, local residents have shown their strength and desire to move forward. Here is a list of the top stories chosen by Courier staff writers.
The past year is one that will certainly not be forgotten.
The Cedar Valley was hit hard from the coronavirus pandemic that has changed the way we live to the demand for change in the racial disparity of police brutality. Through the injustice and innovation, local residents have shown their strength and desire to move forward.
Here is a list of the top stories chosen by Courier staff writers.
AMIE RIVERS
Drive for understanding
WAVERLY — As activists took to the streets nationwide demanding an end to police killings of Black people in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Marquis Stephens reached out to one of the only police officers he knew.
“Haven’t talked to you in a while. How are you doing in these crazy times?” the Waverly man, who is Black, messaged Cory Stephens, a white Waverly patrol officer. “Hope everything is good.”
Cory Stephens — no relation to Marquis Stephens — wasn’t sure what to make of the message. He knew Marquis as his loan officer at Veridian Credit Union on a boat loan. Their sons played on an elementary-aged baseball team two summers ago; the men weren’t exactly best friends.
“Definitely crazy times,” Cory messaged back, noting he was praying for healing. “If you need anything, let me know.”
Marquis did want something, it turned out: In the midst of protests that seemed to pit the Black Lives Matter movement against the police and vice-versa, Marquis wanted to find some common ground.
JEFF REINITZ
Welcome to Waterloo
WATERLOO — After only hours on the job, Waterloo’s new police chief engaged in debate with a crowd at Lincoln Park in June.
“This is a great example of a listening session,” Chief Joel Fitzgerald said while fielding questions at a gathering spurred by the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota on Memorial Day.
People asked about racial disparity in arrests, including rioting charges in a College Hill disturbance in Cedar Falls last year. Others demanded the department abandon its red griffin logo, a symbol some believe is racist.
ANDREW WIND
Drive-in worship
CEDAR FALLS — With the coronavirus keeping worshipers home for another week, church parking lots were empty across the Cedar Valley Sunday – except at Bethany Bible Chapel.
The church’s lot was filled with more than 100 vehicles for a 10 a.m. service, which a worship band and speaker led from a flatbed trailer. Attendees stayed in their cars as the music and sermon were transmitted through a frequency on their FM radios, singing along and listening to the message.
While being in vehicles helped enforce the separation needed to keep COVID-19 from spreading, the congregation found ways to participate in the service.
MELODY PARKER
Great Pyrenees pup
WATERLOO — Shiloh has already had an incredible journey, but the Great Pyrenees pup still has miles to go at Cedar Bend Humane Society.
The 8- to 10-month old rescued puppy has endured abuse and starvation and has undergone surgery to repair a broken femur after being hit by a car.
And then there is the bullet.
The Great Pyrenees came to Cedar Bend as a stray. Originally the dog popped up on a local lost and found Facebook group, and volunteers spent weeks trying to catch the dog. Sightings were numerous around Cedar Falls Industrial Park, stretching all the way to the area near Hawkeye Community College, where the dog was struck by a car.
KRISTIN GUESS
Visit to St. Nicholas
‘Twas the night of Black Friday and all through downtown
vehicles were purring for an event of renown.
The volunteers were strung along Main Street with care
in hopes COVID-19 would not be there.
The virus had sent planners into a frazzle,
but they knew a reverse parade was sure to dazzle.
Main Street Committee volunteers, known as Hoo Herd,
Thought a season without Holiday Hoopla absurd.
So they put on their costumes, accepting their tasks,
the show would go on from a distance with masks.
Hurling Hatchet and Pipac wanted in on the cheer,
so they signed up as sponsors like so many each year.
The children were nestled all snug in backseats
while The Chipmunks and Olaf danced in the streets.
Drivers sipping hot chocolate were anxiously hauling
children in a line that seemed to be crawling.
JIM NELSON
Dance with Jordan
WATERLOO — It was the summer of 1997, and Kent McCausland was just looking for an opportunity to get better.
Coming off a sophomore season at the University of Iowa where the Waterloo native and former West High star had made a whopping 52 percent of his three-point attempts (70 of 134) for the Big Ten Conference runner-up, McCausland had stayed in Iowa City to work on his game.
Early that summer, McCausland and teammate J.R. Koch walked into Iowa assistant coach Rich Walker’s office to ask if there were any camps they could work at during the summer.
“Coach Walker said, ‘Hey, there is this Michael Jordan camp I think I can get you in,’” McCausland recalls. “At the time, I didn’t think of how much it would mean. There was no guarantee you were going to meet Jordan or play with or against Jordan. Essentially it was go and play against other great college kids. That is what we went for, and that is what we did every night after camp.”
It turns out McCausland and Koch got to do a lot more than work at Jordan’s camp.
NICK PETAROS
Raising the bar
WATERLOO — On the day when it was announced that the high school track and field season had been canceled, Deyton Love looked towards the future and stepped up his training routine.
The Waterloo West senior walked out to the track. He adjusted the hurdles from the high school height of 39 inches to the collegiate height of 42 and went to work.
“I kept telling myself you have bigger things to look forward to,” said Love, who plans to compete in track and field at Wartburg College. “Rather than dwell on what could have happened this season, it’s over, just look towards the future and keep training to do what you want.”
SYDNEY CZYZON
Start in sight
WATERLOO — Construction is expected to begin in November on a grocery store slated at U.S. Highway 63 and Franklin Street, a sight residents have waited nearly three years to see.
The store, All-In Grocers, was approved for development in August 2017 by the Waterloo City Council. The city gave developer Rodney Anderson nearly $2 million in incentives over the years, including an initial $400,000 grant, property tax rebates and land. He was later given an additional $500,000 economic development grant in September 2018.
Anderson and architect Dan Levi held a groundbreaking event in April 2018. They said they expected the store to be open by the end of 2018.
Now, Anderson says, the 30,000-square-foot store should be open in June or July unless snowfall prevents construction over winter months.