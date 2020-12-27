 Skip to main content
2020 Year in review
2020 Year in review

The past year is one that will certainly not be forgotten. The Cedar Valley was hit hard from the coronavirus pandemic that has changed the way we live to the demand for change in the racial disparity of police brutality. Through the injustice and innovation, local residents have shown their strength and desire to move forward. Here is a list of the top stories chosen by Courier staff writers.

Amie Rivers

Amie Rivers

AMIE RIVERS Drive for understanding WAVERLY — As activists took to the streets nationwide demanding an end to police killings of Black people in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Marquis Stephens reached out to one of the only police officers he knew. “Haven’t talked to you in a while. How are you doing in these crazy times?” the Waverly man, who is Black, messaged Cory Stephens, a white Waverly patrol officer. “Hope everything is good.” Cory Stephens — no relation to Marquis Stephens — wasn’t sure what to make of the message. He knew Marquis as his loan officer at Veridian Credit Union on a boat loan. Their sons played on an elementary-aged baseball team two summers ago; the men weren’t exactly best friends.

Marquis Stephens and Cory Stephens

Marquis Stephens, left, a loan officer with Veridian Credit Union, and Cory Stephens, a patrol officer with the Waverly Police Department, find common ground in the wave of the Black Lives Matter movement. 

“Definitely crazy times,” Cory messaged back, noting he was praying for healing. “If you need anything, let me know.” Marquis did want something, it turned out: In the midst of protests that seemed to pit the Black Lives Matter movement against the police and vice-versa, Marquis wanted to find some common ground.

Jeff Reinitz

Jeff Reinitz

JEFF REINITZ Welcome to Waterloo WATERLOO — After only hours on the job, Waterloo’s new police chief engaged in debate with a crowd at Lincoln Park in June. “This is a great example of a listening session,” Chief Joel Fitzgerald said while fielding questions at a gathering spurred by the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota on Memorial Day.

060120jr-lincoln-crowd-2

New police chief sworn in as George Floyd protests grip the nation and Waterloo. Shortly after taking oath, Chief Joel Fitzgerald takes part in sometimes heated dialog June 1 in Lincoln Park in Waterloo. 

People asked about racial disparity in arrests, including rioting charges in a College Hill disturbance in Cedar Falls last year. Others demanded the department abandon its red griffin logo, a symbol some believe is racist.

Andrew Wind

Andrew Wind

ANDREW WIND Drive-in worship CEDAR FALLS — With the coronavirus keeping worshipers home for another week, church parking lots were empty across the Cedar Valley Sunday – except at Bethany Bible Chapel. The church’s lot was filled with more than 100 vehicles for a 10 a.m. service, which a worship band and speaker led from a flatbed trailer. Attendees stayed in their cars as the music and sermon were transmitted through a frequency on their FM radios, singing along and listening to the message.

032920aw-bethany-service-2

The parking lot at Bethany Bible Chapel in Cedar Falls was filled March 29 on a Sunday morning for a drive-in church service.

While being in vehicles helped enforce the separation needed to keep COVID-19 from spreading, the congregation found ways to participate in the service.

Melody Parker

Melody Parker

MELODY PARKER Great Pyrenees pup WATERLOO — Shiloh has already had an incredible journey, but the Great Pyrenees pup still has miles to go at Cedar Bend Humane Society. The 8- to 10-month old rescued puppy has endured abuse and starvation and has undergone surgery to repair a broken femur after being hit by a car.

shiloh1.jpg

Shiloh, a Great Pyrenees puppy, spent weeks wandering and wounded before he was brought to Cedar Bend Humane Society in July.

And then there is the bullet. The Great Pyrenees came to Cedar Bend as a stray. Originally the dog popped up on a local lost and found Facebook group, and volunteers spent weeks trying to catch the dog. Sightings were numerous around Cedar Falls Industrial Park, stretching all the way to the area near Hawkeye Community College, where the dog was struck by a car.

Kristin Guess

Kristin Guess

KRISTIN GUESS Visit to St. Nicholas ‘Twas the night of Black Friday and all through downtown vehicles were purring for an event of renown. The volunteers were strung along Main Street with care in hopes COVID-19 would not be there. The virus had sent planners into a frazzle, but they knew a reverse parade was sure to dazzle. Main Street Committee volunteers, known as Hoo Herd, Thought a season without Holiday Hoopla absurd.

112820kg-holiday-hoopla-1

Mrs. Claus and an elf wave to passersby on Main Street during the annual Holiday Hoopla festivities Nov. 28 on Black Friday in Cedar Falls. More than 1,500 cars attended the drive-by parade with social distancing during the pandemic. 

So they put on their costumes, accepting their tasks, the show would go on from a distance with masks. Hurling Hatchet and Pipac wanted in on the cheer, so they signed up as sponsors like so many each year. The children were nestled all snug in backseats while The Chipmunks and Olaf danced in the streets. Drivers sipping hot chocolate were anxiously hauling children in a line that seemed to be crawling.

Jim Nelson

Jim Nelson

JIM NELSON Dance with Jordan WATERLOO — It was the summer of 1997, and Kent McCausland was just looking for an opportunity to get better. Coming off a sophomore season at the University of Iowa where the Waterloo native and former West High star had made a whopping 52 percent of his three-point attempts (70 of 134) for the Big Ten Conference runner-up, McCausland had stayed in Iowa City to work on his game.

051120file-McCausland-Kent-2

Former Waterloo West star Kent McCausland poses for a photo in his Iowa uniform. McCausland has enjoyed the ESPN 10-part documentary about Michael Jordan and talked with the Courier about his once in a lifetime pickup game with the Chicago Bull six-time champion.  

Early that summer, McCausland and teammate J.R. Koch walked into Iowa assistant coach Rich Walker’s office to ask if there were any camps they could work at during the summer. “Coach Walker said, ‘Hey, there is this Michael Jordan camp I think I can get you in,’” McCausland recalls. “At the time, I didn’t think of how much it would mean. There was no guarantee you were going to meet Jordan or play with or against Jordan. Essentially it was go and play against other great college kids. That is what we went for, and that is what we did every night after camp.” It turns out McCausland and Koch got to do a lot more than work at Jordan’s camp.

Nick Petaros

Nick Petaros

NICK PETAROS Raising the bar WATERLOO — On the day when it was announced that the high school track and field season had been canceled, Deyton Love looked towards the future and stepped up his training routine. The Waterloo West senior walked out to the track. He adjusted the hurdles from the high school height of 39 inches to the collegiate height of 42 and went to work.

042518mp-DrakeRelays-boys-110m-hurdles

Waterloo West's Deyton Love, left, competes in the 110-meter hurdles at the 2018 Drake Relays. Despite being unable to compete for the state championship that he put himself in position to win his senior year this year, Love maintained a positive outlook and continued to work to make himself better.

“I kept telling myself you have bigger things to look forward to,” said Love, who plans to compete in track and field at Wartburg College. “Rather than dwell on what could have happened this season, it’s over, just look towards the future and keep training to do what you want.”

Sydney Czyzon

Sydney Czyzon

SYDNEY CZYZON Start in sight WATERLOO — Construction is expected to begin in November on a grocery store slated at U.S. Highway 63 and Franklin Street, a sight residents have waited nearly three years to see. The store, All-In Grocers, was approved for development in August 2017 by the Waterloo City Council. The city gave developer Rodney Anderson nearly $2 million in incentives over the years, including an initial $400,000 grant, property tax rebates and land. He was later given an additional $500,000 economic development grant in September 2018. Anderson and architect Dan Levi held a groundbreaking event in April 2018. They said they expected the store to be open by the end of 2018.

101520bp-all-in-grocery

The site of All-In Grocers near the intersection of Logan and Franklin in Waterloo on Oct. 15. Residents waited three years to see construction begin on All-In Grocers, a store slated at U.S. Highway 63 and Franklin Street.

Now, Anderson says, the 30,000-square-foot store should be open in June or July unless snowfall prevents construction over winter months.

