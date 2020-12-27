2020 Year in review

Early that summer, McCausland and teammate J.R. Koch walked into Iowa assistant coach Rich Walker’s office to ask if there were any camps they could work at during the summer. “Coach Walker said, ‘Hey, there is this Michael Jordan camp I think I can get you in,’” McCausland recalls. “At the time, I didn’t think of how much it would mean. There was no guarantee you were going to meet Jordan or play with or against Jordan. Essentially it was go and play against other great college kids. That is what we went for, and that is what we did every night after camp.” It turns out McCausland and Koch got to do a lot more than work at Jordan’s camp.

NICK PETAROS Raising the bar WATERLOO — On the day when it was announced that the high school track and field season had been canceled, Deyton Love looked towards the future and stepped up his training routine. The Waterloo West senior walked out to the track. He adjusted the hurdles from the high school height of 39 inches to the collegiate height of 42 and went to work.

“I kept telling myself you have bigger things to look forward to,” said Love, who plans to compete in track and field at Wartburg College. “Rather than dwell on what could have happened this season, it’s over, just look towards the future and keep training to do what you want.”