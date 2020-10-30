20 Under 40: With a passion for justice, La Toshia Burrell always looking to grow

“Not only does she have a passion for justice, she is willing to spend her time educating others and having the tough discussions others shy away from,” Onuigbo, who serves on Embrace with Burrell, said. “Her dedication to justice is inspirational.”

Burrell said it was her natural inclination.

“I just feel very charged for people who stand up for what’s right,” she said. “I just want to be able to serve and use my strengths as best as possible.”

A 2007 Wartburg College graduate, Burrell has used her strengths in a variety of ways in her professional life.

As a college basketball player, she was inspired to coach the game after playing under coach Bob Amsberry, and coached at Chicago-area colleges Trinity Christian College, Roosevelt University and Governors State University before returning to Waverly to become assistant director of The W at Wartburg.

“I still enjoy it, and I think one day I’ll get back into coaching,” she said.

She’s also taught as an adjunct professor at Wartburg, and is a licensed massage therapist.

“I feel at times I can be the jack of all trades, master of none,” she said. “I want to get my hands in so many different things.”