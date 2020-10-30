 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
20 Under 40: UNI graduate Andrew Morse back at school to further successful career
0 comments

20 Under 40: UNI graduate Andrew Morse back at school to further successful career

CEDAR FALLS — Andrew Morse is one of those people who completed their education at the University of Northern Iowa and then left the Cedar Valley.

“I was at UNI from 2005 to 2009 and studied psychology and was really involved in UNI student government,” said the 35-year-old. He “decided to run on a whim” and served in student government for three years, including a stint as student body president.

Then his educational and career goals caused him to leave. Morse took an “east coast loop” through Tennessee, Florida and Washington, D.C.

“I went to grad school at the University of Tennessee,” he said, earning a master’s degree and a doctorate in higher education administration. While there, Morse “started seeing a career trajectory in public policy,” serving as a graduate assistant with the Tennessee Higher Education Commission working on college completion initiatives.

“I was at UNI from 2005 to 2009 and studied psychology and was really involved in UNI student government.”
– Andrew Morse

"I was at UNI from 2005 to 2009 and studied psychology and was really involved in UNI student government."

– Andrew Morse

He said it
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

After 18-plus years reporting on local education, I’ve graduated to covering the city of Cedar Falls. Family and church commitments keep me busy outside of work along with lots of biking, rowing and skiing – pretty good for a guy with fake hips.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News