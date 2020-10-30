20 Under 40: UNI graduate Andrew Morse back at school to further successful career

CEDAR FALLS — Andrew Morse is one of those people who completed their education at the University of Northern Iowa and then left the Cedar Valley.

“I was at UNI from 2005 to 2009 and studied psychology and was really involved in UNI student government,” said the 35-year-old. He “decided to run on a whim” and served in student government for three years, including a stint as student body president.

Then his educational and career goals caused him to leave. Morse took an “east coast loop” through Tennessee, Florida and Washington, D.C.

“I went to grad school at the University of Tennessee,” he said, earning a master’s degree and a doctorate in higher education administration. While there, Morse “started seeing a career trajectory in public policy,” serving as a graduate assistant with the Tennessee Higher Education Commission working on college completion initiatives.

“I was at UNI from 2005 to 2009 and studied psychology and was really involved in UNI student government.”

– Andrew Morse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.