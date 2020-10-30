20 Under 40: The word 'no' is not in Jesus Lazarrago Estrada's vocabulary

Lazarrago Estrada, with a passion for helping others, was determined to pay it forward, which he continues to do.

Along with working on the admissions team, he serves on the President’s Council for Inclusion, Transformational Social Justice & Advocacy and other organizations that support and advocate for marginalized populations in the Cedar Valley.

“Jesus is highly regarded in the student affairs field and has made his expertise widely known especially in the state of Iowa,” said Colby Reinking, who nominated him for the Courier’s 20 Under 40 award. “Jesus is the kind of leader in our community who deserves to be elevated and recognized largely because he breaks the mold and broadens the lens through which we view leadership.”

Lizarraga Estrada said many times students are told “no” at the high school level, “and my job is to tell them, ‘Yes, you can.’”

He credits Paul Sapp, UNI’s associate director of transfer recruitment, who he met at a college fair, for helping to pave the way for him.