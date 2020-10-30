20 Under 40: The word 'no' is not in Jesus Lazarrago Estrada's vocabulary

WATERLOO – As a child of a single-parent, low-income home, Jesus Lazarrago Estrada didn’t think he had the means to one day attend college.
“To me, college was not a reality,” he said.
With encouragement from his mother, Lazarrago Estrada didn’t take “no” for an answer.
He graduated from UNI in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in business management and earned a master’s degree in 2017 in student affairs.
Now he also helps other minority populations break down the same barriers he did as associate director for freshmen recruitment and access at the University of Northern Iowa.
“I see myself in them. I remember in high school I didn’t have anyone that looked like me in these offices,” he said. “Being able to now work in higher ed, is now I feel my opportunity, my obligation, to give back,” he said.
While finishing his last semester as an undergrad at UNI in 2013, Lazarrago Estrada applied for a job in admissions. He thought it would be a good stepping stone while he pondered where to go next.
“But as I was working with students who shared similar stories that I did – single parent, low income, students of color, first generation, I started seeing a lot of inequities in higher education. The system many times is not built for us.”
Lazarrago Estrada, with a passion for helping others, was determined to pay it forward, which he continues to do.
Along with working on the admissions team, he serves on the President’s Council for Inclusion, Transformational Social Justice & Advocacy and other organizations that support and advocate for marginalized populations in the Cedar Valley.
“Jesus is highly regarded in the student affairs field and has made his expertise widely known especially in the state of Iowa,” said Colby Reinking, who nominated him for the Courier’s 20 Under 40 award. “Jesus is the kind of leader in our community who deserves to be elevated and recognized largely because he breaks the mold and broadens the lens through which we view leadership.”
Lizarraga Estrada said many times students are told “no” at the high school level, “and my job is to tell them, ‘Yes, you can.’”
He credits Paul Sapp, UNI’s associate director of transfer recruitment, who he met at a college fair, for helping to pave the way for him.
“When I asked him a question, he not only always gave me the answer, but he gave me the next steps. As a first generation student, many times we don’t know what to ask. He unknowingly helped me a lot. Now I’m fortunate enough to call him a colleague and a mentor too.”
Lazarraga Estrada’s advice for those who don’t believe they can attend college is to seek out mentors and, of course, “Don’t take no for an answer.”
