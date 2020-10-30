20 Under 40: Tara Raymond is all about shaking up ideas about healthy habits, feeling positive

Raymond, who earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, taught middle school in Mason City before transferring “to the littles,” as she calls her elementary school students.

She is a proponent and leader in the school’s Leader in Me program, based on the book, “The Leader inMe: How Schools Around the World Are Inspiring Greatness, One Child at a Time,” by Stephen Covey.

Through the program, Raymond’s goal is to create resilient children who know how to set goals and have the life skills to succeed and contribute and teach them to take responsibility for their learning and behavior. The program utilizes Covey’s 7 Habits, including having a plan, putting work first, then play and listening before speaking.

“Leader in Me teaches kids that no matter what your age, you can be a leader. You can shine,” she said. Raymond participated with other teachers and staff members in helping Orange become the first Lighthouse School in Iowa, awarded by Covey for attaining a well-rounded leadership model and serving as a model of leadership and mentors to other schools. She also offers guidance to other staff members in creating individual plans to help students who struggle in the learning environment, said Victoria Holler in her letter nominating Raymond for the 20 Under 40 award.