20 Under 40: Scott Behrends exercises lifelong commitment to fitness, connections

Behrends and his wife, Lindsey, are certified foster parents and have had about a dozen children in their home, some long term.

“We worked in the same daycare in college,” Behrends said. “My wife absolutely loves babies. We were going to have 20 kids or find another way. This seemed to be a good fit for our family. It’s been an amazing experience bringing babies into our home.

“My wife has a deep heart for reunification,” he said. “She works so diligently.”

The family has had three or four long-term placements,” Behrends said. “And we love them like our own.”

Behrends said fostering can be challenging for their own kids.

“We just have to keep communication open,” he said. “It can be hard, and every situation is different. Sometimes the transition takes longer. (The Department of Human Services) wants to make sure it will fit. We shed some tears, but they are tears of joy.”

The Behrends children are very involved too.

“Our oldest will get the baby out of the crib if Mom isn’t awake. The kids have really stepped up. We always want them to be part of the decision.”