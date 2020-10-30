20 Under 40: Scott Behrends exercises lifelong commitment to fitness, connections

CEDAR FALLS – You may be familiar with Scott Behrends, 39, from his YouTube channel “Backyard Ninja Kids,” or from the finals of “American Ninja Warrior” or maybe from his business, Ninja U, on University Avenue in Cedar Falls.
But there’s more to Behrends than fitness and competition.
When his children, Ben, Jason and Lia, now 13, 11 and 5, respectively, wanted to build obstacle courses in their backyard, Behrends would film them. That led to “Backyard Ninja Kids,” which has more than 4,500 YouTube subscribers and more than 7,000 Instragram followers. The channel offers everything from instructions on how to construct a peg board climber to comparisons of pull-up bars and really took off when people had to work out at home because of COVID-19.
“It’s a great outlet for creativity,” Behrends said. “It’s a positive influence on social media.”
Behrends called his time participating on American Ninja Warrior “an incredible experience.” His sons followed his lead and competed on American Ninja Warrior Junior.
“It tested their strength, grit and their nerves,” Behrends said. “It’s a grassroots sport. It’s you versus the course, not you versus another person.”
Behrends, and co-owner Jacob Pauli, opened Ninja U in 2018.
“Scott had the vision of owning and starting a Ninja Warrior competition gym,” wrote Cindy Dodd, who nominated Behrends for 20 Under 40. “The gym’s concept is unique, encouraging all ages to stop by and train. … Scott’s Ninja Warrior gym business concept was selected as the best business idea during (the University of Northern Iowa’s) Startup Weekend.
“Scott is so patient with kids and is a well-loved coach,” Dodd continued. “Ninja U has a class for children with disabilities.”
“We build very strong relationships (at the gym),” Behrends said. “It’s good to see the kids get excited and see a smile on the kid’s and parent’s faces.”
“Scott has a strong desire to help others and a lifelong commitment to personal fitness for himself and family and the drive to help others achieve it as well,” wrote nominator Patrick Oehler.
“Scott has a passion for helping people achieve their goals,” wrote Sam Hess, who also nominated Behrends. “That is inspirational. I remember the many days when he would talk about the opportunity to help people become more healthy, develop self-esteem and reach their goals if he could take the chance of starting the gym. It’s never been about making money or developing a ‘celebrity status.’ He just legitimately loves helping people.”
Behrends also works at Orchard Hill Church as an IT specialist and is involved with outreach programs.
Behrends and his wife, Lindsey, are certified foster parents and have had about a dozen children in their home, some long term.
“We worked in the same daycare in college,” Behrends said. “My wife absolutely loves babies. We were going to have 20 kids or find another way. This seemed to be a good fit for our family. It’s been an amazing experience bringing babies into our home.
“My wife has a deep heart for reunification,” he said. “She works so diligently.”
The family has had three or four long-term placements,” Behrends said. “And we love them like our own.”
Behrends said fostering can be challenging for their own kids.
“We just have to keep communication open,” he said. “It can be hard, and every situation is different. Sometimes the transition takes longer. (The Department of Human Services) wants to make sure it will fit. We shed some tears, but they are tears of joy.”
The Behrends children are very involved too.
“Our oldest will get the baby out of the crib if Mom isn’t awake. The kids have really stepped up. We always want them to be part of the decision.”
The Behrends also help other foster parents with respite to give them a break.
Behrends names some of his mentors as Bart Schmitz, Pat Oehler and his business partner, Jacob Pauli.
“Bart’s leadership training at church gave me the support to get me where I am today,” Behrends said. “And Pat, my boss at church, is a strong influence and supporter.
“With Jacob, our families have gotten close and our kids have become good friends. Our strengths complement each other.”
“Scott … opened Ninja U less than two years ago but, in that short time, has built many community and personal connections that make a difference in the Cedar Valley. … It didn’t take long for Ninja U to create classes and a competitive team from preschool to 50+. Ninja U believes everyone, no matter their age or ability, should have an opportunity to play.
As a graduate of Cedar Falls and UNI, Scott has not only made the Cedar Valley his home but has made it his mission to serve its residents in a way that adds love, laughter and community to a town that he clearly holds close to his heart,” wrote nominator Bart Schmitz.
“We build very strong relationships (at the gym). It’s good to see the kids get excited and see a smile on the kid’s and parent’s faces.”
– Scott Behrends
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!