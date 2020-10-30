20 Under 40: Paul Lee wears many hats in service to church, community

CEDAR FALLS – Paul Lee is, as Dr. Seuss would say, a “cat” of many hats.
He works in faith formation with the Catholic Parishes of Waterloo, and could be seen as a song leader in online masses when local churches were closed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He’s a statewide leader — state deputy, or chief executive officer — of the state council of the Knights of Columbus, which has some 32,000 members across the state.
He’s on the executive committee of local Winnebago Council of Boy Scouts, and a member of the Black Hawk County Gaming Association, which distributes a portion of local casino proceeds for community projects, as well as the Cedar Falls Civil Service Commission.
And oh yes, he can be seen as “The Cat in the Hat” on reading days celebratign Dr. Seuss’ birthday at his children’s school. He’s also a coach.
He learned a long time ago that charity began at home – with the example set by his parents.
A native of St. Louis, he came to the area in to pursue a graduate degree at the University of Northern Iowa and to serve as a Boy Scouts camp director. At UNI, he met his wife, Amanda. After a years on a Boy Scouts assignment, he returned to the area to marry and settle down.
They have a son in the Iowa Army National Guard and a younger son and daughter in fifth grade and kindergarten, respectively, at Cedar Heights Elementary School in Cedar Falls.
Many people known him and his family through involvement in the church – he and Amanda were wed at St. Stephen the Witness Catholic Student Center near the UNI campus, when Father Ken Glaser was pastor – as well as through the Knights of Columbus and Scouting.
“My parents were very intentional in exposing myself and two brothers on being involved in the community; finding a way to give back,” Paul said. “It was something that was very instilled in me. It’s now, as I see it, my chance to give back what has been given to me.” Both parents were involved in the banking industry, but launched into second careers. His mother became involved in the Catholic school he and his siblings attended; his father became involved in the public sector and recently retired deputy director for workforce development for St. Louis County, where he worked “to make sure everyone had a better shot at what we call ‘the American dream,’ “ breaking down barriers “so people of all socio-economic backgrounds could have the quality of life they wanted.
“That really kind of instilled in me that when we are given much, we are required to share that with others,” he said. “There’s a way to relate to everyone. And people, no matter who they are, or where they come from, or what they look like, they all want to be in a safe place. They all want to have opportunities for success.
“I’ve always been involved in the Scouts, and volunteered with a number of nonprofits, including the YMCA, Boys and Girls Club,” he said. “And then just small projects, whether it was the town 5K, or Martin Luther King Day celebration. I’ve always kind of been one who’d be willing to help out, lend whatever expertise. I’ve always had an interest in sound, lights and production. Often times I’ve been asked to set up sound, lights and video for a conference, or a daddy-daughter dance where I do the deejay; first day of school ceremonies. Giving back to the community, however I can do that.”
He received his graduate degree from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo., near St Louis, with degrees in public administration and nonprofit management.
There are similarities between St. Louis and the Cedar Valley. “Some of the similarities are the spirit of volunteerism – that Midwest spirit of helping other people out” — whether it’s a flood on the Mississippi or the Cedar rivers. He misses the various recreation, cultural and culinary offerings options in the big city. “People that know me well know I love to eat,” he said, smiling,
“But I love raising a family here,” he said. “Because my kids are still exposed to a number of different things. At the same time, I know there are people looking out for them in a good way. I can let my 10-year-old play on the playground at school in the evening, and I know my neighbor across the street has his eye out when the kids are playing. It’s a safety thing. The school systems are good. It’s a good place to be.”
A key underpinning to Lee’s motivation is faith. “Faith has always been a cornerstone of our family mantra, as it were. And It’s part of the reason why my current position fits so well. It allows me to take my faith and apply it in ways that are relevant to today’s families and today’s views, and kind of bridge that gap. So much or our public-sector society wants to give a negative lens to faith and that organized, systematic religion. I’m in a unique position to be able to counter that message – that faith, and a formal faith tradition, has done so much for our global community” including institutions such as schools and hospitals, even blood drives.
Giving back also involves fun. “I am the guy in the neighborhood that will have a movie theater screen,” and invite the neighborhood to watch movies, he said, or an inflatable water-shooting unicorn. “Sometimes I purposely shoot the water over the street so when people walk by, they have to get wet,” he smiles. Or, he uses his self-admittedly limited trumpeting skills to liven up the Sturgis Falls Celebration run.
“I enjoy literacy, and particularly Dr. Seuss. So a few years ago I went out and bought a Cat in the Hat outfit, and will read to the young children…I think it’s important to see men in the classroom; that it’s okay to be in a nurturing role such as a teacher or educator. Racially, I also think it’s important to see Black men that are successful in their endeavors, whether it’s a mechanic, a lineman at a factory or in a church – that you can be a successful Black men in today’s society. That is contrary to what secular media want to portray. When we can use the talents and strengths we have and can showcase that, I don’t think that’s a bad thing.
“I surprise people all the time,” he said. “I walk into a church, and they see me and they’re surprised — ‘oh, we have Black Catholics in Northeast Iowa?’ And then the last couple of years, in my service as the head of the Knights of Columbus organization,” – a Catholic men’s fraternal service organization, with members in 19 countries. “In Iowa we have 32,000 members and raised almost $800,000 annually” for service projects and in-kind labor.
“I walk in as a young person, and as a minority person in a leadership role; it does cause some people to have a second thought about the organization. The Catholic Church is not just a group of old white guys. It is truly a multicultural, multigenerational church that has a set of values that has been around a long time – a timeless set of values that are still very much applicable and in the forefront of today’s society.”
While institutions like the Scouts and the Catholic Church has had their share of criticism and challenges, Lee reminds people that both institutions set standards and values to aspire to, rather than setting themselves on a pedestal. “I can’t find a single person that will say any one of those values aren’t needed,” he said. Scouting, like the church, each are organizations that, “with all of its faults, are still true to its mission of instilling those values in young people. that they can truly use the rest of their lives.”
Rather than breaking the mold, Lee’s about breaking stereotypes.
