20 Under 40: Paul Lee wears many hats in service to church, community

Many people known him and his family through involvement in the church – he and Amanda were wed at St. Stephen the Witness Catholic Student Center near the UNI campus, when Father Ken Glaser was pastor – as well as through the Knights of Columbus and Scouting.

“My parents were very intentional in exposing myself and two brothers on being involved in the community; finding a way to give back,” Paul said. “It was something that was very instilled in me. It’s now, as I see it, my chance to give back what has been given to me.” Both parents were involved in the banking industry, but launched into second careers. His mother became involved in the Catholic school he and his siblings attended; his father became involved in the public sector and recently retired deputy director for workforce development for St. Louis County, where he worked “to make sure everyone had a better shot at what we call ‘the American dream,’ “ breaking down barriers “so people of all socio-economic backgrounds could have the quality of life they wanted.

“That really kind of instilled in me that when we are given much, we are required to share that with others,” he said. “There’s a way to relate to everyone. And people, no matter who they are, or where they come from, or what they look like, they all want to be in a safe place. They all want to have opportunities for success.