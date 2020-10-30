20 Under 40: Passion for fitness leads Danielle Carlson Range to own business

WATERLOO – Danielle Carlson Range never dreamed she’d be a business owner. Actually, she was on a completely different path before beginning a successful career in fitness.
The 29-year-old, originally from Delhi, came to Cedar Falls to attend the University of Northern Iowa. She graduated in May 2013 with degrees in marketing and real estate, while working as a fitness trainer.
“After I graduated I realized that was more of my passion,” she said.
She began as a kickboxing instructor at an area gym, where she led classes and worked for eight years.
“From there I realized there was more to it – that I had found my passion,” she said.
Range and her husband, Devin Range, brought Orangetheory Fitness to the Cedar Valley last fall at 936 Viking Road in Cedar Falls.
“I got to a point where I was ready for something more,” she said.
Now she is the head coach, owner and operator at Orangetheory Fitness, a boutique fitness studio franchise based in Boca Raton, Fla.
Cedar Falls is now home to the third Orangetheory gym in Iowa, along with Cedar Rapids and Coralville.
After only a few months in business, the coronavirus pandemic broke her stride. But with her tenacious attitude, the gym survived and has grown in numbers.
“Danielle has put in countless hours getting this business up and running. She is an amazing coach and pushes people to reach their fitness goals,” said Jessica Van Dyke, who nominated Range for the Courier’s 20 Under 40 award.
Range received many nominations from her peers.
“Danielle is a rock star. She has woke up in the 4 o’clock hour for as long as I have known her,” said Brent Dahlstrom, who also nominated Range for the award. “It has a bright future ahead with Danielle at the leadership position.
Range enjoys being a part of the Cedar Valley and cheering on her clients through their fitness journey.
“It’s fun seeing people throughout the years,” she said. “Everyone has such different goals. It’s fun to be a part of that.”
Range ensured the gym is for all fitness levels.
“I was always active, but I wouldn’t say I was great anything. Everyone can do it,” she said.
When she’s not in the gym, Range is busy with the couple’s three children: two boys, ages 11 and 9, and a 6-year-old girl.
Her advice to others looking for success is to “follow your dreams.”
