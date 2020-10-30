20 Under 40: Passion for fitness leads Danielle Carlson Range to own business

WATERLOO – Danielle Carlson Range never dreamed she’d be a business owner. Actually, she was on a completely different path before beginning a successful career in fitness.

The 29-year-old, originally from Delhi, came to Cedar Falls to attend the University of Northern Iowa. She graduated in May 2013 with degrees in marketing and real estate, while working as a fitness trainer.

“After I graduated I realized that was more of my passion,” she said.

She began as a kickboxing instructor at an area gym, where she led classes and worked for eight years.

“From there I realized there was more to it – that I had found my passion,” she said.

Range and her husband, Devin Range, brought Orangetheory Fitness to the Cedar Valley last fall at 936 Viking Road in Cedar Falls.

“I got to a point where I was ready for something more,” she said.

Now she is the head coach, owner and operator at Orangetheory Fitness, a boutique fitness studio franchise based in Boca Raton, Fla.

Cedar Falls is now home to the third Orangetheory gym in Iowa, along with Cedar Rapids and Coralville.