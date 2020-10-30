20 Under 40: Old 4Her Todd Henningsen makes 'best of show' – by the books

WATERLOO – You couldn’t keep Todd Henningsen down on the farm. But you’ll never take the farm out of Todd Henningsen. And that’s a good thing.

He’s gone from showing livestock at the National Cattle Congress to showing clients through their financial future at Bergan KV. But the basic tenets of the 4H organization he belonged to still hold true. He puts his head, heart and helping hands into what he does for the health of his clients and his community.

“I grew up on a small farm in Grundy Center. My mom was a teacher, my dad was a farmer. Giving back was a big piece of what we did,” he said.

“By the time I was in high school the summers were (spent) detassling, baling hay. And that gave me a pretty good sense early on that that was not what I wanted to do,” he laughed.

“I was in involved in sports, and in 4-H. Specifically, showing cattle. I think one of the things that was unique for me, about showing cattle, is that it’s an every-day job,” he said. “ If you want to be competitive in that in the county and state fair level, every morning, you’re up; you wash them; you put then under fans to grow their hair out. That was an interesting experience,” that taught him perseverance for what was to come.