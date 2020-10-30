20 Under 40: Old 4Her Todd Henningsen makes 'best of show' – by the books

WATERLOO – You couldn’t keep Todd Henningsen down on the farm. But you’ll never take the farm out of Todd Henningsen. And that’s a good thing.
He’s gone from showing livestock at the National Cattle Congress to showing clients through their financial future at Bergan KV. But the basic tenets of the 4H organization he belonged to still hold true. He puts his head, heart and helping hands into what he does for the health of his clients and his community.
“I grew up on a small farm in Grundy Center. My mom was a teacher, my dad was a farmer. Giving back was a big piece of what we did,” he said.
“By the time I was in high school the summers were (spent) detassling, baling hay. And that gave me a pretty good sense early on that that was not what I wanted to do,” he laughed.
“I was in involved in sports, and in 4-H. Specifically, showing cattle. I think one of the things that was unique for me, about showing cattle, is that it’s an every-day job,” he said. “ If you want to be competitive in that in the county and state fair level, every morning, you’re up; you wash them; you put then under fans to grow their hair out. That was an interesting experience,” that taught him perseverance for what was to come.
After graduating high school, he attended Hawkeye Community College, and then the University of Northern Iowa, where he received a bachelor’s degree in finance and real estate.
After a commercial real-estate internship in Louisville, Ky., he returned for his senior year – in 2008-09 in the middle of a severe economic downturn that made his chosen fields of study less-than promising in terms of career prospects.
“But while I was at UNI , I met who would be my boss and mentor for the first part of may career, David Sparks,” a former longtime KWWL-TV newsman who went on to be a well-known financial adviser in the area.
“He was teaching as an adjunct professor” Henningsen said of Sparks. “I started interning with him in January 2009, in Sparks’ newly launched firm, Heartwood Investments. “The company was about a year and a half old at that point.
“He gave me sort of a trial by fire right away,” Henningsen said. “Client portfolios, client interactions and research. I started with him doing investment research, individual stock and bonds ; and then, more of a client-facing role. I loved the research; loved the analytical piece. But what I found really gave me energy was working with clients and seeing how all that research impacted them in their lives.
“Honestly, I couldn’t have picked a better mentor than David Sparks,” Henningsen said. “I can’t speak highly enough of him. He taught me lifelong learning. He was a lifelong student, and that was something I picked up from him. In working with clients, his motto from day one was, ‘The client’s interests always come first.’ “
In 2016 Heartwood Investments became part of Bergan KDV, which was the result of a consolidation between Bergan-Paulsen in Waterloo and Minnesota-based KDV, which offered wealth management services. It allowed Sparks to phase into retirement and Henningsen to take on full service to Heartwood clients and take on new ones through Bergan KDV.
“I think the transition was as seamless as one can be,” Henningsen said. “I was stepping into incredibly large shoes. David had had long relationships with clients, had a standing in the community, and I was a relatively young adviser at that point. But I think just using the principles he taught me, and that I learned along the way, actually made it a lot more seamless than I would have expected.”
His client base has doubled in the intervening four years. “The majority of my clients are local, but I have clients in different parts of the U.S.” who may have some connection to the Cedar Valley.
He’s been married nine years to his wife Nicole, a Title I reading teacher in the Dike-New Hartford school district. They met while attending UNI. They have a daughter, Florence, 4, and Graham, 2. Florence attends St. John’s Preschool in Cedar Falls and Graham is in home day care. The family attends Orchard Hill Church in Cedar Falls and they enjoy the local trails system and he had his wife like to tour different craft breweries.
Serving clients during the COVID pandemic has been “ a little bit of a challenge” he said, because “I get a lot of my energy in those relationships with clients. We’re not seeing people fact to face right now, for safety reasons. We’ve been doing video conferencing, a lot of phone calls, and that’s as good a replacement as you can find.
One thing I’m blessed with at Bergan – we actually have a technology arm of the firm,” he said. When he had to start working from home due to the pandemic, “I was up and full operational within an hour,” and that expedience was valuable to keep connections with clients during a challenging financial time.
“We had never planned for something like this, but we already had the tools in place to be able to work remotely,” he said. They’re gradually returning to work in the office. The firm has offices in various locations in Minnesota and Iowa, as well as Omaha, Neb. and the Kansas City, Mo. Metropolitan area, as the firm grew to Midwest regional status.
Community involvement went hand in hand as he grew in his profession. He became involved in the Rotary Club of the Cedar Valley, a group that meets evenings on the downtown Cedar Falls Parkade.
“It really does make a difference finding the right community organization to be a part of,” he said. “In my first meeting there, I knew. It’s a bit more relaxed atmosphere, has a very strong service orientation. I was kind of hooked from the word go.”
The group’s made up of people “young, or young at heart,” he said. “We like to call ourselves ‘the fun club,’ a club that gets a lot done,” not necessarily with a lot of money, “but a lot of boots on the ground.”
He’s also been involved with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa for four or five years. He then started on the investment committee, and was asked to serve on a board. He’s also on the executive committee, as treasurers.
He had gotten to know foundation executive director Kaye Englin and staff through working with his own clients, attended a number of events and was asked to join the investment committee and then the board.
“It’s the type of opportunity you can’t turn down, in my mind.” he said, “a large and very impactful organization in the Cedar Valley and Northeast Iowa.”
He draws inspiration for community involvement from his parents, Sparks and his clients. “I would be hard pressed to find one of them that hasn’t made a very large impact, either in the Cedar Valley or their own local communities, though the work their philanthropy and just being good examples,” he said. “All of them are a mentor, in one way or another,” for whom money is a means to an end of philanthropy, fulfillment and fun, rather than an end in itself.
He’s also involved in the Loral Trust, affiliated with the Waterloo Community Foundation, and founded by an anonymous couple. “Loral” is an acronym for “Love of Reading and Learning.” The group aspires to promote the printed word and “fan the flame” of young people’s interests through reading.
It has provided grants to different programs though the Waterloo schools. The organization works on and promotes ‘the actual connection to a physical book and how important that actually is for kids,” he said.
And in the book of Henningsen’s contributions to the community, there’s many more chapters to come.
