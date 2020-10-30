20 Under 40: Nia Wilder 'speaks the light' and pushes forward with purpose

WATERLOO – Nia Wilder lets her light shine.

Through her creative work as an artist in photography, cinematography and music at ShinDigg, as an entrepreneur and as a community activist, youth advocate and mentor, Wilder seeks to uplift and offer inspiration, while “leading the fight against discouragement.”

One way she does that is encourage others to let their own inner lights shine. Her artwork often provides the spotlight.

“As a photographer, I want to show people their worth through my camera lens,” said Wilder, 27, who has been named one of The Courier’s 20 Under 40 honorees. She describes her art as “purpose-driven,” and her goal is to make an impact on her community.

“People need to receive words of encouragement. People need to hear a message of love and light,” Wilder explained, a former KBBG Radio talk show host. Her “Be The Light” merchandise brand, in fact, features a stylized light bulb.

When she was younger, Wilder said her life “got off track. I wasn’t confident in myself. Then I realized I could be a leader if I did it the right way. I needed to learn my importance and not to doubt my power as an individual. I just needed to step up, wake up, turn on the light and make it happen.”