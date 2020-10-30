20 Under 40: Nia Wilder 'speaks the light' and pushes forward with purpose

WATERLOO – Nia Wilder lets her light shine.
Through her creative work as an artist in photography, cinematography and music at ShinDigg, as an entrepreneur and as a community activist, youth advocate and mentor, Wilder seeks to uplift and offer inspiration, while “leading the fight against discouragement.”
One way she does that is encourage others to let their own inner lights shine. Her artwork often provides the spotlight.
“As a photographer, I want to show people their worth through my camera lens,” said Wilder, 27, who has been named one of The Courier’s 20 Under 40 honorees. She describes her art as “purpose-driven,” and her goal is to make an impact on her community.
“People need to receive words of encouragement. People need to hear a message of love and light,” Wilder explained, a former KBBG Radio talk show host. Her “Be The Light” merchandise brand, in fact, features a stylized light bulb.
When she was younger, Wilder said her life “got off track. I wasn’t confident in myself. Then I realized I could be a leader if I did it the right way. I needed to learn my importance and not to doubt my power as an individual. I just needed to step up, wake up, turn on the light and make it happen.”
Wilder set about finding positive role models to help her find courage to “speak light. “That mattered to me. It put me at a different table – should I sit with the loud kids or the quiet kids? – I sat at the adult table and that helped motivate me to set goals for myself,” said the East High School graduate. Her mentors were “strong, talented movers and shakers” like Sharina Sallis, Joy Sallis and Felicia Smith-Nalls.
She attended Hawkeye Community College, where she was one of the first recipients of the Hawkeye Community College Foundation’s performing arts scholarship. She also has received the Ujamma Award for her work building a network and helping control economics in her community, and the KBBG Community Service award for inspiring her community with her “Wake Up With Purpose” project.
In her nomination letter, Kira Bertch said Wilder “continues to be a positive influence in young and older people’s lives,” while Tiahni Carrasco wrote, “Nia selflessly spreads her light to all those she encounters and encourages them to tap into their own purpose in life. She has, in the past year, held multiple group discussions and free community events. She deserves to be recognized and praised for her work here in Waterloo.”
Hayley Powers praised Wilder for trying to find “solutions and alternatives to police brutality. She even initiated a meeting with the new Waterloo police chief to discuss a plan of action on segregation among the community and police officials.” Powers also wrote that Wilder is “an avid activist against gun violence in our community.”
When Wilder learned she was one of the 20 Under 40 class of 2020, “I smiled so big, and the tears began to fall. It was unreal. I was elated and excited, and I prayed and thanked God,” she said.
“As a photographer, I want to show people their worth through my camera lens. People need to receive words of encouragement.”
– Nia Wilder
“As a photographer, I want to show people their worth through my camera lens. People need to receive words of encouragement."
– Nia Wilder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!