20 Under 40: Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye leads county through pandemic by adapting, staying humble

WATERLOO – Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye’s parents taught her the value of an education – the best education she could get.
“They’ve always set the bar high and said, ‘Pursue your education as far as you can, regardless of the field,’” Egbuonye (pronounced eh-BONE-yay) said.
What field that was, of course, was up to her. And Egbuonye – born in Niger in West Africa – early on found a passion for public health.
“Where I come from, which is Niger, is considered to be one of the poorest countries in the world – we have high rates of malaria there,” Egbuonye said. (Niger accounted for 4% of all malaria cases and deaths in the world in 2019, according to the WHO.) “And so I just wanted to do something that would have an impact on health.”
With a bachelor’s degree in public administration, a master’s in public health and a doctorate in public health education, Egbuonye initially thought she’d work in research. At the same time, she felt called to serve the community.
“I felt that there was a disconnect with the research community and practice,” she said. “For me, having that background in public administration ... it’s important for me to be able to utilize my research skills to inform practice.”
What she couldn’t have predicted, however, was how much her profession would be be thrust into the spotlight as Black Hawk County’s health director in a year when the global coronavirus pandemic has upended life as we know it.
“Who dreams of having a pandemic? Nobody does,” she said.
But the other side of it, she noted, is that people understand better the ways in which public health policy impacts their lives.
“I think COVID gave us an opportunity to be more visible in the community. Usually, public health is seen as the invisible field,” Egbuonye said. “But when there’s a pandemic, public health becomes more visible, because this is the work we actually do on a day-to-day when we’re managing outbreaks that is not as widely publicized.”
The work she’s done helping to manage the county’s ongoing response to coronavirus prompted county sheriff Tony Thompson, who worked alongside her for months in the Black Hawk County Emergency Operations Center, to nominate Egbuonye for this year’s 20 Under 40 class.
“She is dedicated to a fault to her purpose, and has enlisted strong communal support for building race equity, health equity, promotion and prevention strategies,” Thompson wrote in his nomination. “I could not be more impressed and proud to call her a peer, a friend and a colleague.”
When she’s not guiding the county through the pandemic, Egbuonye, 37, serves on the boards of Allen College, Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation and Grow Cedar Valley, as well as Iowa Public Health Association’s Public Health Advocacy Group.
She and her husband, Chisom, whom she met while an undergrad, also keep busy with their 5- and 2-year-old children.
“He’s extremely supportive,” Egbuonye said of her husband. “He believes that women can be all that they dream of being – very, very supportive.”
She credits her mother and her mother’s identical twin sister – her “two moms” – as her biggest mentors in life, instilling in her the values of not only education, but service. And if leading her community through a pandemic has taught her anything, it’s how to adapt and how to stay humble.
“It’s important to have that humility, to be able to give yourself that opportunity to say, as a leader, ‘I don’t know everything, but I’m willing to learn, I’m willing to try to understand and listen and do the research and also contribute,’” she said. “Those are the key qualities that will help all of us to be able to move the needle forward.”
