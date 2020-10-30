20 Under 40: Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye leads county through pandemic by adapting, staying humble

WATERLOO – Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye’s parents taught her the value of an education – the best education she could get.

“They’ve always set the bar high and said, ‘Pursue your education as far as you can, regardless of the field,’” Egbuonye (pronounced eh-BONE-yay) said.

What field that was, of course, was up to her. And Egbuonye – born in Niger in West Africa – early on found a passion for public health.

“Where I come from, which is Niger, is considered to be one of the poorest countries in the world – we have high rates of malaria there,” Egbuonye said. (Niger accounted for 4% of all malaria cases and deaths in the world in 2019, according to the WHO.) “And so I just wanted to do something that would have an impact on health.”

With a bachelor’s degree in public administration, a master’s in public health and a doctorate in public health education, Egbuonye initially thought she’d work in research. At the same time, she felt called to serve the community.