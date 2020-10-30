20 Under 40: Megan McKenzie works tirelessly to help community fund educational programs

WATERLOO – In her unassuming way, Megan McKenzie exudes a quiet grace, says nominator Emily Hanson.

McKenzie, 30, serves as executive director of R.J. McElroy Trust. As such, she works with a variety of metro area nonprofit organizations that seek to fund educational programs.

This includes the Waterloo Schools Foundation, for which Hanson serves as executive director.

“She’s friendly, approachable and humble to the point where you would have no idea she helps allocate millions of dollars to benefit kids in our community each year,” says Hanson. “She is so incredibly thoughtful. I always know I can go to her with honest questions or concerns, and she will help me brainstorm solutions.”

McKenzie says she draws inspiration and confidence from a variety of people who have inspired her as a leader.

“Living in the Cedar Valley, people are so welcoming, and I have had so many mentors. I have a hunch that if I tried to name everyone, I’d forget some really important people,” she says. “I’m spoiled to have had so many people mentor me. … There are many professional women who have inspired me as a leader, and my parents … and my board of trustees.”