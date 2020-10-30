20 Under 40: Megan McKenzie works tirelessly to help community fund educational programs

WATERLOO – In her unassuming way, Megan McKenzie exudes a quiet grace, says nominator Emily Hanson.
McKenzie, 30, serves as executive director of R.J. McElroy Trust. As such, she works with a variety of metro area nonprofit organizations that seek to fund educational programs.
This includes the Waterloo Schools Foundation, for which Hanson serves as executive director.
“She’s friendly, approachable and humble to the point where you would have no idea she helps allocate millions of dollars to benefit kids in our community each year,” says Hanson. “She is so incredibly thoughtful. I always know I can go to her with honest questions or concerns, and she will help me brainstorm solutions.”
McKenzie says she draws inspiration and confidence from a variety of people who have inspired her as a leader.
“Living in the Cedar Valley, people are so welcoming, and I have had so many mentors. I have a hunch that if I tried to name everyone, I’d forget some really important people,” she says. “I’m spoiled to have had so many people mentor me. … There are many professional women who have inspired me as a leader, and my parents … and my board of trustees.”
The McElroy Trust was founded in 1965 with the goal of providing educational programs and opportunities to metro area young people. It is named for benefactor R.J. McElroy, a pioneer in the field of broadcasting who established the trust fund in his will.
Today, the trust provides grants for area organizations and supports a variety of projects, like The World’s Greatest Spring Break and The Gold Star Awards for Outstanding Teaching. The McElroy Trust also provides scholarships, fellowships, internships and student loan programs.
“It’s an exciting role to be in,” McKenzie says. “(With) the board of trustees, I get to carry out this vision and mission of providing deserving young people with … innovative solutions and great programs.”
McKenzie took the trust’s helm in January 2019, after a promotion from program manager.
A Manchester native, she interned at the Cedar Valley Nonprofit Association in 2011. She went on to Benevon, a Seattle-based company devoted to philanthropy development. From 2012 to 2017, she served as relationship manager and coach, training nonprofits organizations in sustainable fundraising.
Returning to northeastern Iowa has allowed McKenzie to share all she had learned. This includes an immersion into local nonprofits, says nominator Shanlee McNally.
“Megan’s commitment to deserving young people is evidenced in her work on several community coalitions,” explains McNally, who now serves as program director for The McElroy Trust. “She has worked tirelessly on issues such as affordable access to childcare and ensuring children get a quality start to reading and books.”
Another cause McKenzie feels strongly about is the Cedar Valley Nonprofit Association Anti-Racism Initiative, says Hanson.
McKenzie believes it’s important that she, as a white woman, acknowledges the presence of systemic racism. It is a real issue in the metro area and can only be combatted through honesty and openness to changing the status quo, she says.
“I’m an individual person,” she says. “I can be involved and engage with others to make positive changes, and I represent an organization committed to supporting young people. My passion is to look at how we can dismantle discrimination and create more inclusion and access.”
One way to narrow gaps is through support of literacy and reading initiatives, she adds.
“It’s important that we know the data,” she explains. “By third grade, a child’s reading level has a direct impact on whether he or she will graduate from high school.”
Through the trust and work with various organizations, McKenzie hopes to help communities take direct interest in ensuring children meet key reading milestones.
This also drives her membership in Metro Funders, a Cedar Valley organization designed to provide grant-seekers with access to funding resources. McKenzie describes the alliance as a volunteer group, started by Marian Burke and former McElroy Trust Executive Director Linda Klinger.
“It’s a collaborative, learning organization for area nonprofits,” McKenzie adds. “We meet bimonthly for the purposes of learning about how to organize capital campaigns and, overall, how to work better together.”
“(With) the board of trustees, I get to carry out this vision and mission
of providing deserving young people with … innovative solutions and great programs.”
– Megan McKenzie
“(With) the board of trustees, I get to carry out this vision and mission of providing deserving young people with … innovative solutions and great programs.”
– Megan McKenzie
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!