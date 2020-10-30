20 Under 40: Lindsey Newcomb is making a difference with leadership, community involvement

WATERLOO – Lindsey Newcomb has made quite a splash since joining Advanced Heat Treat Corp. in 2018. Nearly all the nominations she received for 20 Under 40 recognition came from her co-workers.

“Over the past two years, she has helped to significantly improve our marketing strategy and media relations, helping us gain accolades such as 2018 and 2020 Cedar Valley Employer of Choice and 2019 Business of the Year,” wrote Jennifer Lassen, Newcomb’s colleague at AHT.

“Advanced Heat Treatment is a very positive environment,” Newcomb said. “They show appreciation and are encouraging about continued education … . They want me to be involved and learn more about marketing and improve my marketing skills.”

Newcomb’s co-workers also praise her response to COVID-19 in their workplace.

“I was in Las Vegas when COVID really got bad,” Newcomb said. “I was at a large conference. It was ended early. I went straight to communicating with customers about the precautions we were taking. AHT stayed open because we work with essential industries helping agriculture and food companies. It is an ongoing process.”