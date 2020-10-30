20 Under 40: Lindsey Newcomb is making a difference with leadership, community involvement

WATERLOO – Lindsey Newcomb has made quite a splash since joining Advanced Heat Treat Corp. in 2018. Nearly all the nominations she received for 20 Under 40 recognition came from her co-workers.
“Over the past two years, she has helped to significantly improve our marketing strategy and media relations, helping us gain accolades such as 2018 and 2020 Cedar Valley Employer of Choice and 2019 Business of the Year,” wrote Jennifer Lassen, Newcomb’s colleague at AHT.
“Advanced Heat Treatment is a very positive environment,” Newcomb said. “They show appreciation and are encouraging about continued education … . They want me to be involved and learn more about marketing and improve my marketing skills.”
Newcomb’s co-workers also praise her response to COVID-19 in their workplace.
“I was in Las Vegas when COVID really got bad,” Newcomb said. “I was at a large conference. It was ended early. I went straight to communicating with customers about the precautions we were taking. AHT stayed open because we work with essential industries helping agriculture and food companies. It is an ongoing process.”
“I’m impressed with (Lindsey’s) energy (and) enjoyment of experiencing all that life has to offer and sharing her talent and expertise within the organization and community. She truly makes a difference within our organization,” said Gayla Hoppenworth, Newcomb’s co-worker. “This was never more evident than the COVID pandemic. … We leaned on Lindsey’s leadership and guidance to help gather the COVID protocol details and create communication, messaging and signage (both internally and externally) on all of our initiatives.
“Most companies would probably not highlight their marketing manager as instrumental in our COVID response plans, but Lindsey is able to step up in any department to help coordinate every detail needed to make the largest impact to our efforts. Nothing is too big or too small.”
But Newcomb also is making an impact on the community she lives in. Originally from Raymond and now living in Waterloo, she studied at Hawkeye Community College and is a University of Northern Iowa graduate with a degree in communications and public relations. She currently sits on the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s Advancement Oversight Committee. The foundation’s mission is to “inspire people and connect resources to enrich our community.
Newcomb is member of HCC’s Marketing Management Advisory Committee, which discusses curriculum and gives feedback on classes to the faculty; and she is a Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley board member, which promotes and support volunteerism. She also is a member of the Iowa chapter of the American Marketing Association.
And she volunteers with Habitat for Humanity.
“I really enjoy the teamwork when we are working on a house,” Newcomb said. “I’ve done shingles, helped with drywall, put up walls. It feels like a real accomplishment.”
“Lindsey is truly always thinking of ways to help others and make the Cedar Valley a better place to live for everybody,” said colleague Joel Robinson.
Newcomb lists her 92-year-old grandmother, Esther Erbele, as a role model.
“She is a 92-year-old Puerto Rican woman, and she has such a zest for life. … She’s always up for an adventure.”
Outside of work and her volunteering, Newcomb is raising her 17-year-old son, Caleb, who is a student at Waterloo West High School. She also enjoys paddle boarding, hiking and nature.
With the responsibilities of family and career, Newcomb still finds the time to be actively involved in her community.
“Lindsey has worked very hard to develop herself as an expert in the marketing field through education, career choices and networking ...,” said Hoppenworth. “It’s not just about her own career growth. She pays it forward by volunteering to mentor, coach and challenge marketing interns to be ready to start their careers after college.”
“It is something I feel good about,” she said. “Being from Waterloo, I want to help wherever I can. I like helping. I like our community.”
