20 Under 40: Life experience leads to activism and advocacy for Joyce Levingston

“My life was spiraling out of control, and I was living in pure chaos. I didn’t want to raise my children like that. I wanted to be self-sufficient and successful, and I worked hard at it. Now I’m able to mentor other people and help them and help my community,” she said.

Levingston attended Hawkeye Community College and earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Northern Iowa and is currently working on her doctorate.

In 2016, Levingston’s personal experience with food insecurity provided impetus to establish the Cedar Valley’s Little Free Pantries, making available small quantities of nonperishable foods. The project has grown to include Little Free Pantries at several area churches, on the Hawkeye Community College campus in Waterloo and in neighborhoods.

“There is a need here – people are food insecure. People can take as they need from the pantries and give back, too. I want to break down the shame and stigma that surrounds being hungry,” she said.

Levingston also has held Youth Academy Café for several years, working with UNI’s Center for Urban Education to bring high school student together to discuss ideas.