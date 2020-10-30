20 Under 40: Life experience leads to activism and advocacy for Joyce Levingston

Not long ago, Joyce Levingston of Cedar Falls was walking with her children and saw apples ripening on trees in her neighborhood. She remembered her own childhood, when filling her pockets with apples, plums and pears meant she’d have something to eat when she got home.
“As we walked, I remember thinking, ‘Now I have all these things at home in the fridge for my kids to eat.’ But that’s part of my life experience. It was a large part of why and how I learned to survive and take the pressure off my grandmother who raised me and my siblings,” Levingston recalled.
Her life experiences have guided her life as a community activist, advocate and educator. This year, Levingston has been chosen as one of The Courier’s 20 Under 40 honorees.
At 34, Levingston is the director of the Momentum program at One City Cedar Valley. The small-group program teaches life skills to people confronting barriers such as past incarceration, homelessness or drug addiction in the urban community.
“The program helps people overcome those barriers and gets them ready for sustained employment,” she explained. “With COVID-19, we’ve had to be creative what the workplace will look like and teach life and work readiness skills.”
Levingston highly values the Momentum program because it offers opportunities that were unavailable when she was a 20-year-old mother struggling to find permanent housing for her family.
“My life was spiraling out of control, and I was living in pure chaos. I didn’t want to raise my children like that. I wanted to be self-sufficient and successful, and I worked hard at it. Now I’m able to mentor other people and help them and help my community,” she said.
Levingston attended Hawkeye Community College and earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Northern Iowa and is currently working on her doctorate.
In 2016, Levingston’s personal experience with food insecurity provided impetus to establish the Cedar Valley’s Little Free Pantries, making available small quantities of nonperishable foods. The project has grown to include Little Free Pantries at several area churches, on the Hawkeye Community College campus in Waterloo and in neighborhoods.
“There is a need here – people are food insecure. People can take as they need from the pantries and give back, too. I want to break down the shame and stigma that surrounds being hungry,” she said.
Levingston also has held Youth Academy Café for several years, working with UNI’s Center for Urban Education to bring high school student together to discuss ideas.
“In addition to her work on food insecurity, Joyce takes on another leadership role in addressing the racial and ethnic disparities in the Cedar Valley. One will often find Joyce taking the lead role in organizing peach marches, hosting community conversations, working with our community leaders and having one-on-one critical conversations to address systemic racism that is present in the Cedar Valley,” Julianne Gassman wrote in her nomination letter.
Gassman, UNI associate professor and campus executive director of the Nonprofit Leadership Alliance said Levingston’s “work in the classroom and as a student is excellent. Joyce is most deserving of the recognition of 20 Under 40.”
