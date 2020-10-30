20 Under 40: Kelsey Hammer-Parks strives to make an impact in the community

Emily Hanson said that’s true even when her friend is not creating videos.

“She is incredibly talented as a videographer,” said Hanson, in her 20 Under 40 nomination of Hammer-Parks. “But she takes it a step further and spends time working on projects that help others and positively impact her community.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with her on several different projects and every time I am amazed at how giving, caring and professional she is in every situation. She always goes above and beyond,” said Hanson.

That’s what happened when Ruth and Larry Orth retired from their volunteer role of running the Back to School project, which provided school supplies to needy children throughout Black Hawk County each fall. To keep it going last year, Hammer-Parks “stepped up to lead the whole thing for the Cedar Valley Jaycees with very little assistance from others in the organization,” said Hanson. “And, as a result, 1,000 backpacks were given out to youth facing adversity in 2019.”

“It was a huge undertaking,” said Hammer-Parks. “It opened my eyes a lot to the needs in the community.”