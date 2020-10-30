20 Under 40: Kelli Snyder's life of service has impact on career, family, community

Kelli Snyder, 39, is always pushing herself.
“I always want to push myself to be of service, to be productive and do more have have a greater impact. It’s just my nature,” said the University of Northern Iowa associate professor and athletic training program director. She has been with the program since 2007.
Snyder was chosen as one of The Courier’s 20 Under 40 honorees.
A BOC-certified and state licensed athletic trainer, Snyder earned her bachelor’s degree from UNI in athletic training, a master’s degree in kinesiology from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and he doctorate in education with an emphasis on rehabilitation studies from UNI.
Her athletic training program was first in Iowa to become accredited for a master’s degree in athletic training.
“She has a drive to ensure all athletes of all ages have proper care from practice to games. She engages with her students from their years of learning to their days in practice,” wrote Kim Fettkether in her nominating letter.
“On many occasions I have seen Kelli go talk to a former student now on the sidelines of a basketball court or football field.You can see their admiration for her. Her commitment to ensure that they have a top-notch education and training had to have contributed to a successful accreditation,” Fettkether said.
Snyder has been on the forefront of change in the athletic training industry, including clinical education and technological advances, as well as training trainers as allied health professionals to work with physically active individuals to reduce injuries.
Another goal is to correct misconceptions about what athletic training is, particularly that it isn’t solely for college or professional athletes. “It can be sports, but in other areas, too. Through the health care component, we work with a variety of different people,” she explained, although her position is academic. “I don’t interact directly with the athletes.”
Synder and her husband Andy have three boys ages 7, 12 and 14. They enjoy camping out, kayaking and other outdoor activities, but community involvement is equally important, she said.
“I want to develop a sense of service in my kids and inspire them to be involved and active in the community. One year we rang the bell for Salvation Army, which has grown near and dear to my heart.”
Snyder is president of the Dunkerton Schools PTO and serves on the Dunkerton Schools Foundation Board. When she took over the PTO, there were three members, Fettkether said. Now there are at least 15 parents who actively volunteer. “PTO provides the extras for students and teachers. I enjoy being involved with everything and working for the betterment of my community,” Snyder explained.
She’s also active with her children in the Lester Livewires 4-H club, and the family attends St. John’s Lutheran Church Bennington, where she is Sunday school director.
“I love work, and I love having fun. I hope people see all the fun I’m having and feel inspired to take a leap and join a group. You have to have a goal, and you need to lead with enthusiasm.”
