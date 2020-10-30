20 Under 40: Kelli Snyder's life of service has impact on career, family, community

Snyder has been on the forefront of change in the athletic training industry, including clinical education and technological advances, as well as training trainers as allied health professionals to work with physically active individuals to reduce injuries.

Another goal is to correct misconceptions about what athletic training is, particularly that it isn’t solely for college or professional athletes. “It can be sports, but in other areas, too. Through the health care component, we work with a variety of different people,” she explained, although her position is academic. “I don’t interact directly with the athletes.”

Synder and her husband Andy have three boys ages 7, 12 and 14. They enjoy camping out, kayaking and other outdoor activities, but community involvement is equally important, she said.

“I want to develop a sense of service in my kids and inspire them to be involved and active in the community. One year we rang the bell for Salvation Army, which has grown near and dear to my heart.”