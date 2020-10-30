20 Under 40: Jordan Hansen is a tireless, proud advocate for dairy farming

“We are tasked with finding local foods in the community, such as community gardens, and gaining access to local food. It’s a holistic way of looking at food in the community.

“We support the farmers,” she said, “but it can be a struggle. There are barriers, like money. But there are a lot of people with a lot of passion.”

She also sits on the Partnership Panel for Silos and Smokestacks National Heritage Area Partner Site Designation Program.

“We visit sites in the area,” Hansen said. “We’ve worked with Hartman Reserve, the Dyersville tractor museum, county museums and historical sites, the Carrie Chapman Catt home, Fossil Park, Living History Farms.

“We can help them implement social media, online reservations, online advertising. We can help them achieve their goals by helping them tell their story to the public. And then different sites can network and learn from each other, support each other.

“Some you don’t automatically think of as agriculture sites, but they have ties to agriculture. And a lot of times they are run by volunteers.”

Hansen Dairy also donates to local events and gives nearly 600 gallons of skim milk to the Northeast Iowa Foodbank weekly.