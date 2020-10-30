20 Under 40: Hard work hasn't gone unnoticed for Jordan Finger

In his younger days, Jordan Finger didn’t always make the best decisions. He dropped out of high school and wondered about his life’s direction and his future.
Eventually he earned his GED while working full time and found his passion.
Now 27, Finger is a successful business owner of The Finishing Touch Tattoo + Barbershop, 2125 College St., Cedar Falls, and he’s working on opening a second location in Waterloo. He has also been named one of The Courier’s 20 Under 40 winners.
“Honestly, I’d never heard of ’20 Under 40,’ but winning such an honor is awesome. It helps me realize that hard work doesn’t go unnoticed. That makes me feel good,” Finger said.
The Elk Run native was attending business school at a community college when one day, he simply got up and walked out of class one day. “I’d been thinking about what I was going to do as a career. I’d been cutting my son’s hair and I was good at it, I enjoyed it. I was good at it – and I’ve always been picky about my own hair,” Finger said with a smile.
“Suddenly I realized that was what I wanted to do. I did some research, and it sounded like an exciting career.”
Finger, now the father of three sons, graduated from the College of Hair Design in Waterloo. Finger and his partner, Chris Krause, opened a shop in Cedar Rapids combining “a barbershop with a beer chaser,” offering a free draught to haircut and beard-trimming customers.
In 2018, Finger returned to the metro area and with his partner, opened Five Seasons Hair and Beard Studio on Sycamore Street. Using the same theme, the business again proved successful and again, Finger looked toward the future.
At The Finishing Touch, Finger has 12 barbers and “has become a staple at The Salon Professional Academy,” said Taylor Hammargren, who nominated Finger for the 20 Under 40 award. “His passion and dedication shows in his work. He mentors young barbers and encourages each student to continue to grow and to strive for what they want. Jordan is a guy who makes everyone feel like someone special. He is an inspiration to many,” Hammargren wrote.
“This is only the beginning of an amazing career, and he deserves to be recognized for the immense impact he is having on the barbering culture in the Cedar Valley.”
His success has created an interest in expansion – and in construction by investing his own sweat equity into remodeling the new location to fit The Finishing Touch funky and modern model.
Finger, who has taught classes at Hawkeye Community College, appreciates the opportunity to offer advice to “younger generations. As an owner, I love helping people out by creating job opportunities. It’s better even than money, setting people up for their futures. I enjoy barbering, and I want to be good at what I do, but it’s evolved from there. It’s important to help other people find their passion.”
