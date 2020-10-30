20 Under 40: Hard work hasn't gone unnoticed for Jordan Finger

In 2018, Finger returned to the metro area and with his partner, opened Five Seasons Hair and Beard Studio on Sycamore Street. Using the same theme, the business again proved successful and again, Finger looked toward the future.

At The Finishing Touch, Finger has 12 barbers and “has become a staple at The Salon Professional Academy,” said Taylor Hammargren, who nominated Finger for the 20 Under 40 award. “His passion and dedication shows in his work. He mentors young barbers and encourages each student to continue to grow and to strive for what they want. Jordan is a guy who makes everyone feel like someone special. He is an inspiration to many,” Hammargren wrote.

“This is only the beginning of an amazing career, and he deserves to be recognized for the immense impact he is having on the barbering culture in the Cedar Valley.”

His success has created an interest in expansion – and in construction by investing his own sweat equity into remodeling the new location to fit The Finishing Touch funky and modern model.