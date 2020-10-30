20 Under 40: For Patrick Ritter, service to others runs in the family

WEST UNION – A sense of service motivates Patrick Ritter, 38.

“My grandmother is the person who inspires me as a leader,” he says.

Ritter’s mother Kathleen died when he was 5 years old, leaving his father Allen to raise him. This made Ritter’s grandmother an essential female influence.

“The way (my grandmother) treated people had a strong influence on me; I tried to model myself after that and treat people the way she did,” he recalls.

His grandmother’s passion for libraries, literature and education also had a big impact, Ritter adds. He tries to honor her by giving back as much and as often as possible.

Ritter graduated early from East Waterloo High School and joined the U.S. Marine Corps, following his father, grandfather and an uncle into military service.

“It’s not something that was necessarily expected or anything,” says Ritter. “It happened that (joining the Marines) is what made sense for me. It was a chance to do something to get me out of the area and seek other opportunities for a few years.”