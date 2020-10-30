20 Under 40: For Patrick Ritter, service to others runs in the family

WEST UNION – A sense of service motivates Patrick Ritter, 38.
“My grandmother is the person who inspires me as a leader,” he says.
Ritter’s mother Kathleen died when he was 5 years old, leaving his father Allen to raise him. This made Ritter’s grandmother an essential female influence.
“The way (my grandmother) treated people had a strong influence on me; I tried to model myself after that and treat people the way she did,” he recalls.
His grandmother’s passion for libraries, literature and education also had a big impact, Ritter adds. He tries to honor her by giving back as much and as often as possible.
Ritter graduated early from East Waterloo High School and joined the U.S. Marine Corps, following his father, grandfather and an uncle into military service.
“It’s not something that was necessarily expected or anything,” says Ritter. “It happened that (joining the Marines) is what made sense for me. It was a chance to do something to get me out of the area and seek other opportunities for a few years.”
Ritter received several meritorious promotions during his active duty enlistment and was named “Marine of the Year” for II MEF Headquarters Group, a 2,800 Marine unit.
After being honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant, Ritter enrolled at Grinnell College and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science. He went on to University of Iowa Law School.
Through an internship with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ritter prosecuted federal crimes in the Southern District of Iowa. He also interned with the law firm of Elwood, O’Donohue, Braun and White in West Union.
When Ritter graduated from U of I in 2013, the firm hired him as a full-time attorney. Three years later, Ritter became a partner.
In 2017, Ritter opened Ritter Law P.C. in West Union. The following year, he was named Fayetteville County assistant attorney.
“It was quite the leap,” he recalls. “A legal assistant came with me, which helped a lot.”
Although his county attorney duties were to be a part-time appointment, Ritter managed one of northeastern Iowa’s largest felony caseloads, notes nominator Cory Stephens of Waverly.
Today, Ritter’s full-time attention is devoted to his firm, which includes estate planning, criminal defense, civil litigation and elder and family law.
“He proudly but quietly accepts multiple pro-bono cases a year,” says Stephens.
One example is legal assistance Ritter provides to the West Union Chamber of Commerce. He donates his services to advance community initiatives and in areas where his help can have a broad impact, he says.
“I typically have one open pro bono case at any given time,” Ritter explains. “It tends to be a family law — juvenile, custody, divorce cases.”
Through professional efforts and personal commitments, Ritter is a big supporter of the broader Cedar Valley community, says Stephens.
“He donates time, money and resources to multiple nonprofit organizations, including Cedar Valley PrideFest, East High Athletics, West Union Chamber of Commerce and the Barbershop Books program.”
Ritter’s goal is to stay connected to the community he grew up in while supporting the one he and his family now calls home.
“There’s a lot happening; I do what I can,” says Ritter. “I try to attend events when I can and support the local community with donations and other support.”
“The way (my grandmother) treated people had a strong influence on me; I tried to model myself after that and treat people the way she did.”
– Patrick Ritter
“The way (my grandmother) treated people had a strong influence on me; I tried to model myself after that and treat people the way she did."
– Patrick Ritter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!