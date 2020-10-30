20 Under 40: Family, friends help fuel Ryan Stevenson's love of community organizing

WATERLOO – Ryan Stevenson’s passion for political action springs from a love of family, community and justice.
He attributes this to three early influences: his grandmother, Elizabeth Merriweather; his mother, Marsha Harmon; and his mentor, David Goodson.
“With my grandmother, she was always watching the news and reading the newspaper,” says Stevenson. “You believe in the democratic process and your role in it.”
“My mother is a recently retired teacher, and she always stressed how important it is to get involved and use your voice,” he adds. “David Goodson did that, too, and was always telling me to ask myself, ‘Now how am I going to give back?’”
These influences helped guide Stevenson into political campaigning and community organizing. He is currently district organizer for Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D, Iowa), serving counties surrounding the Black Hawk County area.
In a business where many are quickly labeled as fast-talking and hyperbolic, Stevenson strives to be authentic.
This includes a readiness to talk about his past in a direct, unvarnished way.
“I’ve been to prison twice — to state and federal prison,” he says.
This includes a conviction for distribution of crack cocaine when he was a 25-year-old college student. The experiences have made him an advocate for criminal justice reform and related initiatives.
“I expect people to hold me accountable; that’s the social contract we all must have,” he says.
As a result, Stevenson shares his personal struggles in the hopes others can learn from his example.
“Don’t let those things be limitations; you can be more,” he says. “You did something wrong. You tell the truth and pay your debt. You don’t have to settle and say, ‘This is all I will ever be, because I have this in my past.’
“I didn’t say, ‘I did these things and went to prison, so now, I can’t achieve my goals, because prison will hold me back,’” he adds. “I started off knocking on doors and had to work my way up.”
It’s a message many can relate to, notes 20 Under 40 nominator Vikki Brown. She became acquainted with Stevenson when he volunteered for the Black Hawk County Democrats.
“Ryan does not shy away from the fact that he has made some mistakes in his youth,” she says. “But he uses those messes as messages to other young black men, women, boys and girls to make sure they don’t fall prey to the same sociocultural challenges seen all too often in the black community.”
City Councilman Tom Powers agrees. He notes Stevenson’s unflagging perseverance in his 20 Under 40 nomination.
“Success is even sweeter when it follows hard times,” says Powers. “Ryan is an example for all of us to power through our adolescent mistakes and focus on our goals for ourselves, our family and our community.”
Stevenson went on to work for former Iowa State Sen. Jeff Danielson (D, Black Hawk County); the Iowa Democratic Party; Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D, Iowa); Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D, N.J.) and many more campaigns and causes.
Powers notes Stevenson’s commitment to volunteerism, including involvement in the Waterloo Community Schools’ Black Men Read program, Northeastern Iowa Food Bank and Catholic Worker House.
“Always an advocate for change, second chances and social justice, Ryan continuously works to make the Cedar Valley and the state of Iowa a more equitable place for all people,” says Powers.
He and Brown both praise Stevenson for continuing to pitch in long after the glitz and glamour of campaigning has died down.
“He was eager to make a positive difference in his community not just because it was during an election season but because he knew how imperative it was for community members to have a voice in the political process,” says Brown, who chairs the Black Hawk County Democrats. “Ryan understood the implications of apathetic voters, and he wanted to move the needle in the direction of increasing the voices of the underserved.”
A point of pride, says Stevenson, is Iowa’s Plan for a More Perfect Union.
The plan aims to prevent violent conflicts between law enforcement and Iowa residents, in the wake of the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis. It includes a ban on police choke holds; a ban on rehiring law enforcement officers who have been fired or resigned over charges of misconduct and/or excessive force; and provisions that allow the Iowa attorney general to investigate police misconduct.
Stevenson helped with the plan at the request of Iowa State Rep. Ras Smith (D, Black Hawk County).
“Iowa’s Plan for a More Perfect Union passed the Iowa house and senate unanimously,” says Stevenson. “To be a small part of that — people coming together in the name of human rights — it’s why I take my kids to political events. That (legislation) shows that the work we do is far greater than us.”
He also continues to volunteer in countless causes and works to bring positive changes to the metro area, says nominator Asia Nash. This includes serving the board of the local National Association for the Advancement of Colored People as well as the Black Hawk County League of Women Voters.
“Ryan shows his love and care for his city by stepping up and being a leader, activist and voice for everyone around him,” says Nash, a University of Northern Iowa student. “Ryan just doesn’t say he cares about these things; he is actually out in the field and putting in the work to make these things happen. He is one of the only people I know educating people on how important it is to vote and pay attention to politics.”
Stevenson admits his son, Ryan Jr., 10, and daughter Rya, 8, have basically grown up waiving signs at rallies and volunteering for local organizations. He wants to inspire them to find role models who will shape their ideas about leadership and involvement.
His children are among the many people who have shaped him as a leader, says Stevenson.
“A parent is a child’s first teacher,” he explains. “I have heard them repeat things I’ve said, so I know they’re listening. Knowing that matters very much to me in terms of how I live my life.”
He also continues to draw on those early bonds. Merriweather, now 92, reminds him not to make excuses. Harmon asks how he’s using his voice to help others. Goods tells him to “keep your head down” and work hard. Smith calls on him to fight for social justice.
“At the end of the day, Cory Booker is my goal for who I want to be, within myself — the way he is as a person,” says Stevenson. “He has no anger; he is in a good place mentally and spiritually. That’s how I want to see things.”
“I expect people to hold me accountable; that’s the social contract we all must have.”
– Ryan Stevenson
“I expect people to hold me accountable; that’s the social contract we all must have."
– Ryan Stevenson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!