20 Under 40: Family, friends help fuel Ryan Stevenson's love of community organizing

“I expect people to hold me accountable; that’s the social contract we all must have,” he says.

As a result, Stevenson shares his personal struggles in the hopes others can learn from his example.

“Don’t let those things be limitations; you can be more,” he says. “You did something wrong. You tell the truth and pay your debt. You don’t have to settle and say, ‘This is all I will ever be, because I have this in my past.’

“I didn’t say, ‘I did these things and went to prison, so now, I can’t achieve my goals, because prison will hold me back,’” he adds. “I started off knocking on doors and had to work my way up.”

It’s a message many can relate to, notes 20 Under 40 nominator Vikki Brown. She became acquainted with Stevenson when he volunteered for the Black Hawk County Democrats.

“Ryan does not shy away from the fact that he has made some mistakes in his youth,” she says. “But he uses those messes as messages to other young black men, women, boys and girls to make sure they don’t fall prey to the same sociocultural challenges seen all too often in the black community.”

City Councilman Tom Powers agrees. He notes Stevenson’s unflagging perseverance in his 20 Under 40 nomination.